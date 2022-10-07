Alabaster introduces new Festival of Trees event

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – A new event added to the city of Alabaster’s Christmas lineup will include The Festival of Trees beginning Dec. 2 and ending Jan. 2.

City Human Resources Director Tracy Worley said she was challenged by Community Program Manager Morgan Lawley, Kristie Ellis and Councilman Jamie Cole to brainstorm ideas to expand the city’s Christmas lighting ceremony of the iconic water tower.

“One of the benefits about working for the city is the ability to collaborate and produce ideas for the citizens across departments,” Worley said. “It was discussed how to make the beautiful green space surrounding City Hall and the water tower a place for families to enjoy throughout the holiday season and not just one night. Who doesn’t love Christmas trees and having the opportunity to come out all season simply adds ongoing joy for our citizens and families.”

Those interested will have the option to sponsor a tree for $250 and will have the opportunity to decorate the tree and have it featured on the green space surrounding city hall.

Trees are available on a first-come, first-serve basis, on Nov. 23 from 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

There are a limited number of trees available.

Those interested in securing a tree will have the option to pay $250 by Nov. 14.

Decorating the trees will begin on Friday, Nov. 26 and must be completed no later than Dec. 1.

Awards will be given to trees that fit the criteria of most creative, support a cause, Cindy Lou Who children’s tree, best business showcase tree and jolly Christmas tree (holiday inspired).

“We want those sponsoring a tree to use creativity in decorating,” Worley said. “This is an excellent opportunity to showcase a business, non-profit, or just a recognition tree. Award plaques will be presented by the mayor at the tower ceremony to recognize the trees in each category. It is a time to have fun decorating, remembering this is a family event and the trees should represent this.”

The event will provide a place of enjoyment for families to walk through and see the unique and beautiful trees that will be showcased during the initiative.

Additionally, the proceeds of sponsoring a tree will be used to partner with Shelby County Emergency Services to provide Christmas for local families who are in need.

“We did this last year with our employees donating items and was able to sponsor four local families which was awesome,” Worley said. “Now having the opportunity to use a portion of the proceeds of the trees, we will be able to assist more local families through Shelby County Emergency Services. Giving back to the community is always on the forefront of what we want to do.”

The lighting ceremony will be held on Dec. 2 in conjunction with the city’s annual tower lighting at City Hall.

For more information, or to fill out a registration form for a tree, visit the city’s website at Cityofalabaster.com/festivaloftrees.