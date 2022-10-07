Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards
Published 9:49 am Friday, October 7, 2022
FROM STAFF REPORTS
COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.
The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Thirty organizations were nominated in one of the following categories: Lodging, Restaurant, Attractions/Recreation and Festivals/Events.
Nominees were evaluated by an independent panel based upon the following criteria developed by The Shelby County Chamber’s Tourism & Recreation Work Group: social media engagement, community engagement and general information – including customer service ratings, efforts to attract tourists and visitors to Shelby County and its communities.
The four recipients announced at the Awards Luncheon were:
- Restaurant: Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
- Lodging: Hampton Inn in Pelham
- Attraction/Recreation: American Village
- Festival/Events: First Friday, Calera Main Street
The nominees that were celebrated included (in alphabetical order):
- American Village
- Amore Ristorante Italiano
- Arby’s Chelsea
- Bellinis
- Buffalo Wild Wings – Chelsea
- Candlewood Suites – Alabaster
- Chelsea Community Center
- City of Chelsea Melrose Park & Splash Pad
- ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom
- Corbin Farms Winery
- DC Elite Productions
- Fairfield Inn & Suites – Pelham
- First Friday Calera Main Street
- Half Shell Oyster House
- Hampton Inn – Pelham
- The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
- Liberty Day, Columbiana
- Main Street Tavern
- Majestic Caverns
- Margarita Grill
- Melrose Park & Splash Pad
- Montevallo Arts Collaborative/Fest
- Oak House Restaurant
- Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
- Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
- Oak Mountain State Park
- Pelham Civic Complex
- Pelham Palooza in the Park
- Pelham Racquet Club
- Station 31 Kitchen
This year’s event was sponsored by DC Elite Productions and co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber.