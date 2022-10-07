Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards

FROM STAFF REPORTS

COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Thirty organizations were nominated in one of the following categories: Lodging, Restaurant, Attractions/Recreation and Festivals/Events.

Nominees were evaluated by an independent panel based upon the following criteria developed by The Shelby County Chamber’s Tourism & Recreation Work Group: social media engagement, community engagement and general information – including customer service ratings, efforts to attract tourists and visitors to Shelby County and its communities.

The four recipients announced at the Awards Luncheon were:

Restaurant: Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ

Lodging: Hampton Inn in Pelham

Attraction/Recreation: American Village

Festival/Events: First Friday, Calera Main Street

The nominees that were celebrated included (in alphabetical order):

American Village

Amore Ristorante Italiano

Arby’s Chelsea

Bellinis

Buffalo Wild Wings – Chelsea

Candlewood Suites – Alabaster

Chelsea Community Center

City of Chelsea Melrose Park & Splash Pad

ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom

Corbin Farms Winery

DC Elite Productions

Fairfield Inn & Suites – Pelham

First Friday Calera Main Street

Half Shell Oyster House

Hampton Inn – Pelham

The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum

Liberty Day, Columbiana

Main Street Tavern

Majestic Caverns

Margarita Grill

Melrose Park & Splash Pad

Montevallo Arts Collaborative/Fest

Oak House Restaurant

Oak Mountain Amphitheatre

Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ

Oak Mountain State Park

Pelham Civic Complex

Pelham Palooza in the Park

Pelham Racquet Club

Station 31 Kitchen

This year’s event was sponsored by DC Elite Productions and co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber.