Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards

Published 9:49 am Friday, October 7, 2022

By Staff Reports

Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ, Hampton Inn in Pelham, American Village and Calera Main Street took home awards at The Shelby County Chamber’s Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards. (File)

COLUMBIANA – Thirty tourism and recreation businesses operating in and around Shelby County were recognized during the 2022 Shelby County Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards Luncheon held at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana.

The awards ceremony took place on Thursday, Oct. 6 at the Grande Hall in the Old Mill Square facility in Columbiana. Thirty organizations were nominated in one of the following categories: Lodging, Restaurant, Attractions/Recreation and Festivals/Events.

Nominees were evaluated by an independent panel based upon the following criteria developed by The Shelby County Chamber’s Tourism & Recreation Work Group: social media engagement, community engagement and general information – including customer service ratings, efforts to attract tourists and visitors to Shelby County and its communities.

The four recipients announced at the Awards Luncheon were:

  • Restaurant: Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
  • Lodging: Hampton Inn in Pelham
  • Attraction/Recreation: American Village
  • Festival/Events: First Friday, Calera Main Street

The nominees that were celebrated included (in alphabetical order):

  • American Village
  • Amore Ristorante Italiano
  • Arby’s Chelsea
  • Bellinis
  • Buffalo Wild Wings – Chelsea
  • Candlewood Suites – Alabaster
  • Chelsea Community Center
  • City of Chelsea Melrose Park & Splash Pad
  • ChelseaFest & The Big Kaboom
  • Corbin Farms Winery
  • DC Elite Productions
  • Fairfield Inn & Suites – Pelham
  • First Friday Calera Main Street
  • Half Shell Oyster House
  • Hampton Inn – Pelham
  • The Heart of Dixie Railroad Museum
  • Liberty Day, Columbiana
  • Main Street Tavern
  • Majestic Caverns
  • Margarita Grill
  • Melrose Park & Splash Pad
  • Montevallo Arts Collaborative/Fest
  • Oak House Restaurant
  • Oak Mountain Amphitheatre
  • Oak Mountain Creekside BBQ
  • Oak Mountain State Park
  • Pelham Civic Complex
  • Pelham Palooza in the Park
  • Pelham Racquet Club
  • Station 31 Kitchen

This year’s event was sponsored by DC Elite Productions and co-hosted by Calera Main Street, Chelsea Business Alliance, Columbiana Main Street, Montevallo Chamber of Commerce, Montevallo Main Street and The Shelby County Chamber.

