Thompson Intermediate School receives $10,000 grant toward PE equipment from BCBS

By EMILY REED | Special for the Reporter

ALABASTER — Thompson Intermediate School was recently awarded a $10,000 grant from Blue Cross Blue Shield for the company’s Be Healthy School Grant Program.

Since 2012, Blue Cross Blue Shield has awarded more than $2.5 million in 284 Be Healthy School Grants across 64 counties in Alabama, impacting more than 134,000 students.

TIS was selected based on the results of an application process, which includes what the grant funds will be used for, according to Tim King, Community Relations Manager at BCBS.

“Our company recognizes that teaching children healthy habits now can lead to a healthier Alabama,” King said. “Supporting our schools statewide and helping them get the resources they need is a win-win.”

This year, BCBS is awarding $291,000 in grants to 31 schools across the state, where students in grades K through eighth grade are enrolled for the 2022-2023 school year.

The grants are for the implementation of school-based health and wellness programs, emphasizing increased exercise and nutrition education during the school year.

TIS will be using the $10,000 toward the purchase of additional PE equipment including stationary bikes that can be used by both the students and faculty.

“It is a fun way to get children active and off their hand-held devices,” King said.

Almost 16,000 students will benefit from this year’s grant distribution statewide.