Bibb shuts down Montevallo, 46-0

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

MONTEVALLO — The Bibb County Choctaws piled on the points in dramatic fashion Friday night, Oct. 7 to defeat the Montevallo Bulldogs in a 46-0 shutout.

Twenty-nine of those points were scored in the first quarter alone, starting with a 75-yard kickoff return from Bibb County’s Jacob Simmons. Then, with 10:05 on the clock, the Choctaws hauled in a pick-six from 46 yards and tacked on a two-point conversion to make it 15-0.

“Bibb County was extremely physical on both sides of the ball,” said Montevallo coach Blake Boren. “For us, we’ve got three games left this year. We’ve got some games we feel like we match up really well in. With every game you play, you go back to the basics and figure out a way to get better; to improve.”

With 3:09 left in the first quarter, Jaison Taylor rushed 39 yards to cross the goal line, then another two-point conversion made it 23-0.

At the 1:10 mark, John Downs connected with Colby Collums on an 8-yard touchdown play. This time the extra point attempt failed.

A safety gave the Choctaws two more points in the second quarter, followed by a 10-yard touchdown pass from Downs to Chris Billingsley. Following the PAT, the score was 38-0 at halftime. Neither team scored in the third quarter, but the Choctaws were not finished.

With 11 minutes left to play, Collums would score again from 6 yards out, and Downs scored a conversion on a keeper to result

in the final score of 46-0. Montevallo’s Braxton King completed four of nine passes for a total of 25 yards. Anthony Martin rushed

for 25 yards, and Javon Rogers put up 23 yards receiving. Defensively, Charlie Adams led with six tackles.

Next week the Bulldogs travel to Tuscaloosa County to face Holt in another region matchup.