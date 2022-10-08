Calera’s winning field goal in triple overtime causes Briarwood homecoming upset

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

NORTH SHELBY – It was an incredibly late game for Briarwood and Calera on Friday, Oct. 7. It wasn’t until the game officially ended and overtime began that determined the winner in triple-overtime for Briarwood’s homecoming game. The Eagles came off the field electrified as they defeated the lions with one final field after three rounds of overtime 31-28, a redemption for Calera.

“We just got off to a rough start to start the game,” Calera head coach Jason Hamlin said about the Eagle’s performance in the triple overtime game against Briarwood. “I think once we calmed down, we played pretty good on both sides of the ball. I told them it would be a close game.

In the last final full month of the season, Briarwood gain control early on in the first quarter and continued it throughout the first half of the game against Calera. Christopher Vinizza made some major power moves as he scored the first touchdown of the evening after an 11-yard run with five minutes remaining in the first.

Briarwood continued this momentum within the first quarter alone with Cace Reynold blocking a punt and a one-play drive resulting in a touchdown from a 50-yard score from Vinzza to Drew Mathe.

The Eagles made a comeback early in the second quarter of the game after trailing 14 points behind the Lions. Calera’s Braylyn Farrington after receiving a 54-yard from Preston Stokes within the first minute of the quarter.

Calera’s defense remained strong throughout the second portion of the first half. However, Briarwood managed to squeeze out one more touchdown before halftime was called.

Briarwood entered the second half lead by seven and would only half those two touchdowns on the scoreboard until overtime was officially called.

The Eagles returned to the field as though they were a different team with a different mindset. Stronger offense and an even stronger defense that kept Briarwood away from the goal.

Calera tied the score 14-14 when Strokes threw an 8-yard pass to Skylar Strawn with nine minutes remaining of the third.

The score remained tied for the remainder of the game. Briarwood and Calera’s defenses stopped the offense every chance that both teams got.

The Eagles had an opportunity toward the end of the game to lead by a field goal, but fell short and missed.

As the clock begin the countdown to the end of the game and the score was tied 14-14, the field was heated and the stands were electrified. Briarwood and Calera entered overtime.

Briarwood started the first overtime with Vizzina passing to Cooper Higgins over the middle in a 15-yard play. The score was now 21-14.

Calera evened the score again with Stokes passing to Ka’Darrius Young for 10 yards.

Both teams scored a touchdown again in double overtime with Calera’s Daniel Brown scoring a touchdown after a 4-yard run. And the Lion’s Vizzina passed to Brady Waugh for a 2-yard touchdown.

The Lions started the third and final overtime of the evening with possession of the ball, however, Calera intercepted Briarwoods ball.

After several failed attempts at a touchdown for the Eagles, they go for the field goal after having missed one in the fourth quarter. Calera’s kicker Tj Hernandez redeemed himself with the game-winning field goal.”

When we got to overtime, it’s like we’re just told everybody played for each other and find a way to win,” said Hamlin. ” I told our kicker after he missed that field into the fourth quarter that it’s going to come back to you, you’re going to end up having a kick the field goal to win the game. I guess I just spoke it into existence.”

Just a moment after his game-winning kick, Hernandez had the perfect movie moment as his teammates carried him off the field and his classmates surrounded him.

“The coaches were by my side, my team was by my side, and by them getting into the middle of the field was really just like another PAC, which is I’m 100 percent here for this,” Hernandez said about his game-winning field goal. “It’s exciting because we haven’t had the best season and we were switching things around tonight.”

Calera won in triple overtime against Briarwood 31-28.

With a few more weeks left of the season, Briarwood head coach Matthew Forester is hoping to make improvements and learn from the loss against Calera to finish off the 2022 season on a high note.

“We’ll have a lot of guys continue to step up and fight hard,” Forester said about Briarwood finishing up the season. “We’ll improve and get better, but there are just some mistakes that we can make that we’ve got to clean up and be better. The boys will respond and they’ll play really hard, so look forward to seeing their enthusiasm in their fight.”

The Eagles return home to Calera to face the Helena Huskies in their final region matchup of the season on Friday, Oct. 14. Briarwood will travel to Alexander City to face the Benjamin Russell Wildcats on Friday, Oct. 14.