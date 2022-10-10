Birmingham Bulls prepare for the return of hockey season

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – The weather finally appears to be cooling down as October is set to hold the first home game of the season for the Birmingham Bulls. The Bulls are scheduled to take on the Knoxville Ice Bears for their home game opener on Saturday, Oct. 29

“We want to develop players,” Birmingham Bulls head coach Craig Simchuk. “Our goal is to develop to get these players to play at their highest level. Get them opportunities at the next level and win a championship at the same time.”

With a lot of new players being signed by the Bulls this season a priority for the team is to cultivate the young player’s talents.

“We’re building around a bunch of young players that are young and hungry,” Simchuk said. “We believe we have the right older guys to lead the way. When the guys come to town, it’s going to be getting used to the new faces and getting used to the city, and culture.”

A team would be nothing without its fanbase and the Bulls have prepared themed nights for each one of their home games for the 2022-23 season.

“These people come here every day, win or lose, they’re supportive,” Simchuk said. “They’re always wearing jerseys and cheering the guys on no matter what happens and we can’t do what we love to do without them. They’re a huge part of this organization and community.”

The Bulls return to Pelham for the first home game of the season on Saturday, Oct. 29, for their first themed game for the season. Tickets for games are available on their website.