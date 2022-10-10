Chelsea Hornets runner-up in Blalock tournament

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOMEWOOD – Chelsea participated in the Blalock tournament from Friday, Oct 7 to Saturday, Oct. 8. The Hornets were runner-up in the weekend-long tournament beating five out of the six teams they played.

The Hornets took on the Tuscaloosa County Wildcats in their first match of the tournament on Friday, Oct. 7. Chelsea started the tournament on a high note by taking down the Wildcats 2-0 in the two-set match. The Hornets secured their first win with a 12-point lead over Tuscaloosa County 25-13 and the second set 25-21.

Team leaders for Chelsea were Emma Pohlmann with seven kills, Lauren Buchanan served four aces and had 13 receptions, Sydney Laye had six digs, and Mary Kendyl Dojonovic totaled 14 assists.

Chelsea concluded the first day of the tournament with another 2-0 win against the Ramsay Rams on Friday. The Hornets won the first set 25-18 and the second set with an 11-point lead over the Rams 25-14.

Significant leaders for the Hornets were Pohlmann and Buchanan with eight kills each, Laye serving two aces, Buchanan totaling eight digs, Madison Moore had 15 assists, and Pohlmann totaling nine receptions.

On Saturday, Oct 8, Chelsea started the second day of the tournament on the rougher side with a 2-1 loss to the McGill-Toolen Yellow Jackets. The Hornets trailed behind the Yellow Jackets in the first set by six points 25-19. However, Chelsea did manage to win a close second set against McGill-Toolen 27-25. Ultimately, the Hornets fell to the Yellow Jackets in the third and final set 15-10.

Team leaders in the match against McGill-Toolen included Buchanan with 10 kills, Cara Belcher, Laye, Dojonovic, and Buchanan all served one ace each in the match, Laye had nine digs and 25 receptions, and Moore totaled 10 assists.

The Hornets returned to the courts after their loss to McGill-Toolen by defeating the Hartselle Tigers 2-1. Chelsea won the first set 25-22 but fell short in the second 25-23. Chelsea secured their 2-1 victory in the third and final set winning 15-9.

Pohlmann led the Hornets in the match against the Tigers with 13 kills and had one block, Buchanan served two aces, Laye totaled 10 digs and 19 receptions, and Dojonovic had 14 assists.

Chelsea face McGill-Toolen for a second time on Saturday and still fell short to the Yellow Jackets. The Hornets lost the match 2-0 having lost the first set to McGill-Toolen 25-10 and the second set 25-16.

The Hornet’s team leaders in the second match against the Yellow Jackets included Anna Grace Sparks with eight kills and one block, Grace Petro and Mamie Fromdahl serving two aces each, Juliet Galla totaled 10 digs and nine receptions, and Mamie Fromdahl had 12 assists.

Chelsea faced region rival Oak Mountain in the Blalock tournament, defeating the Eagles 2-0. The Hornets won the first set against Oak Mountain with a six-point lead winning 25-19 and the second set 25-20.

Team leaders from Chelsea included Buchanan and Pohlmann with six kills each, Moore serving two aces and nine assists, Pohlmann totaling 10 digs, and Ava Labreche and Laye with seven receptions.

Chelsea concluded the tournament with another 2-0 win against the Mountain Brook Spartan and was placed second in the Blalock tournament.