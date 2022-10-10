Helena, Spain Park take on Hoover in flag football games

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HELENA – Thursday and Friday nights might be dedicated to football, however, another sport was played under the lights last week. Helena and Spain Park’s flag football teams played each other and the Hoover Buccaneers on Wednesday, Oct. 5.

Spain Park faced Hoover in the first game of the evening at Helena. The Jaguars defeated the Bucs 26-0. Spain Park’s quarterback Emily Stricklin had four touchdown passes in the game against Hoover.

Stricklin had the first touchdown pass of the evening to Olivia Williams. A second pass to Jenna Kate Hutchison and one final pass to Rory Payton resulted in the Jaguar’s win against the Bucs.

The second game of the evening was between Helena and Hoover. The Huskies were tied with the Bucs at halftime 6-6, unfortunately, Helena then lost to Hoover 13-6. Hoover squeezed in one more touchdown with less than two minutes remaining of the second half.

Helena’s Grace Wilkins and Ava Middlebrooks intercepted the Buccaneer’s ball, leading to Helena’s only touchdown run of the night from Middlebrooks.

In the final match-up between Helena and Spain Park, the Jaguars concluded the night with a 27-6 win against the Huskies. Spain Park’s Emily Stricklin had three touchdown passes and one running touchdown.

The Huskies were unable to catch up after trailing behind Spain Park by 14 as they entered the second half. The Huskie’s Trinity Watson did manage to have a 50-yard pick-six in their game against Spain Park.

Helena’s next game will be held on Tuesday, Oct. 11, and Spain Park’s next game will be at Oak Mountain on Tuesday, Oct. 11.