Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham

FROM STAFF REPORTS

PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership.

A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South.

Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed two out-of-state residents under arrest. Pelham Police Department responded and then took custody of the vehicles and the suspects.

“This arrest and recovery of stolen property was the result of proactive law enforcement team work. Shelby and Chilton county agencies worked as one team to catch out-of- state thieves and recover stolen property,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said in an official Facebook post. “Shelby and Chilton counties are not business friendly environments for criminals.”