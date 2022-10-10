Vehicular theft occurs in Pelham

Published 12:49 pm Monday, October 10, 2022

By Staff Reports

Reports were received on Sunday, Oct. 9 about a vehicular theft from a Pelham car dealership. (File)

FROM STAFF REPORTS

 PELHAM – On Sunday, Oct. 9 the Calera Police Department were alerted to a theft of two vehicles from a Pelham car dealership.

A Calera patrol unit set up on I-65 spotted the suspect vehicles traveling South.

Additional Calera units, alongside Chilton County agencies, stopped the vehicles and placed two out-of-state residents under arrest. Pelham Police Department responded and then took custody of the vehicles and the suspects.

“This arrest and recovery of stolen property was the result of proactive law enforcement team work. Shelby and Chilton county agencies worked as one team to catch out-of- state thieves and recover stolen property,” Calera Police Chief David Hyche said in an official Facebook post. “Shelby and Chilton counties are not business friendly environments for criminals.”

 

More News

Pelham Public Library holds first ever open mic poetry event

First Black female Winter Olympic gold medalist to speak at UM lecture series

Local businesses awarded in TSCC Tourism & Recreation All-Star Awards

Alabaster introduces new Festival of Trees event

Print Article

  • Polls

    What would make you consider a digital subscription to Shelby County Reporter?

    View Results

    Loading ... Loading ...