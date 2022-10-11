Arrest reports for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2
Published 4:22 pm Tuesday, October 11, 2022
The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.
Alabaster
Sept. 26
-Alison Ruth Jowers, 44, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Courtney Sherrod Kennedy, 52, of Maylene, failure to comply with court orders.
Sept. 27
-Harryl Cottrell, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
-Christian Villarreal, 27, of Trussville, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).
-Moises Daniel Guzman, 26, of Miami, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 28
-Thomas Paul Deville, 43, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 29
-Adam Trey Ellis, 34, of Maylene, capias warrant.
-Kristy Fawn Horton, 40, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Sept. 30
-Miguel Iterian, 39, of Naples, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.
Oct. 1
-Tandreka Rache Pettus, 30, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of marijuana first degree.
-Danequa Janae Garland, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, larceny/theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
-Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Oct. 2
-Laken Keith Edward Harris, 33, of Pinson, driving under the influence – controlled substance.
-Jorge Antonio Salas Parra, 18, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.
-Anita Tomescu, 24, local violation – municipal code soliciting.
-Constantin Lipovenca, 43, local violation – municipal code soliciting.
-Alessandra Raducanu, 21, local violation – municipal code soliciting.
-Markese Jamal Bell, 32, of Plantersville, violation of probation.
Helena
Sept. 25
-Chant William Bentley, 35, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence – alcohol.
Sept. 28
-Timothy Jabbar Banks, 45, public lewdness.
Sept. 30
-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 24, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault.
Pelham
Sept. 25
-Michael Thompson, 31, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.
-Kevin Wyatt, 48, of Clanton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Sept. 26
-Ashley Scott, 32, of Bessemer, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument – generally.
Sept. 27
-Brandon Nolin, 37, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
-Lazavia Dixon, 26, of Montevallo, criminal possession of forged instruction in the second and theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous theft.
Sept. 28
-Amber Kirkland, 36, of Sylacauga, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.
Sept. 29
-Jochua Edwards, 34, of Chelsea, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.
Sept. 30
-Joe Garcia, 42, of Pelham, PC municipal non-traffic offense.
-Warren Henley, 49, of Pelham, arrest for violation of article – violation of a domestic violence.
-Sandra Key, 58, of Helena, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.
-Tina Laird, 51, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Darryl Peterson, 36, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.
Oct. 1
-Brian Bourn, 53, of Old Hickory, Tenn., unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Candy Comer, 53, of Old Hickory, Tenn., unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.
-Kurtis Brown, 21, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.