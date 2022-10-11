Arrest reports for Sept. 25 through Oct. 2

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 25 through Oct. 2.

Alabaster

Sept. 26

-Alison Ruth Jowers, 44, of Montevallo, possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Courtney Sherrod Kennedy, 52, of Maylene, failure to comply with court orders.

Sept. 27

-Harryl Cottrell, 59, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Christian Villarreal, 27, of Trussville, theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500).

-Moises Daniel Guzman, 26, of Miami, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 28

-Thomas Paul Deville, 43, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 29

-Adam Trey Ellis, 34, of Maylene, capias warrant.

-Kristy Fawn Horton, 40, of Columbiana, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Sept. 30

-Miguel Iterian, 39, of Naples, Fla., larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 1

-Tandreka Rache Pettus, 30, of Montgomery, possession of drug paraphernalia, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of marijuana first degree.

-Danequa Janae Garland, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, larceny/theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Dominique Shaqur McGhee, 26, of Montgomery, possession of marijuana first degree, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 2

-Laken Keith Edward Harris, 33, of Pinson, driving under the influence – controlled substance.

-Jorge Antonio Salas Parra, 18, of Alabaster, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Anita Tomescu, 24, local violation – municipal code soliciting.

-Constantin Lipovenca, 43, local violation – municipal code soliciting.

-Alessandra Raducanu, 21, local violation – municipal code soliciting.

-Markese Jamal Bell, 32, of Plantersville, violation of probation.

Helena

Sept. 25

-Chant William Bentley, 35, reckless endangerment and driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 28

-Timothy Jabbar Banks, 45, public lewdness.

Sept. 30

-Hunter Allen Hoagland, 24, domestic violence – third degree – simple assault.

Pelham

Sept. 25

-Michael Thompson, 31, of Montevallo, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc. and traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

-Kevin Wyatt, 48, of Clanton, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 26

-Ashley Scott, 32, of Bessemer, negotiating worthless negotiable instrument – generally.

Sept. 27

-Brandon Nolin, 37, of Springville, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

-Lazavia Dixon, 26, of Montevallo, criminal possession of forged instruction in the second and theft of property in the third degree – miscellaneous theft.

Sept. 28

-Amber Kirkland, 36, of Sylacauga, permit to carry pistol in vehicle or concealed on person.

Sept. 29

-Jochua Edwards, 34, of Chelsea, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Jochua Edwards, 34, of Chesea, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

Sept. 30

-Joe Garcia, 42, of Pelham, PC municipal non-traffic offense.

-Warren Henley, 49, of Pelham, arrest for violation of article – violation of a domestic violence.

-Sandra Key, 58, of Helena, drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale and unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substance.

-Tina Laird, 51, of Calera, unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Darryl Peterson, 36, of Birmingham, penalties – violation by person whose license or driving privilege cancelled, etc.

Oct. 1

-Brian Bourn, 53, of Old Hickory, Tenn., unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Candy Comer, 53, of Old Hickory, Tenn., unlawful possession or receipt of controlled substances, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree and drug paraphernalia; use or possession; delivery or sale.

-Kurtis Brown, 21, of Alabaster, unlawful possession of marijuana in the second degree.