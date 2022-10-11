Grady L. Whitten passed away at his home on October 10 at the age of 93.

Born in Eastaboga, Alabama, on October 5, 1929, Grady served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War years. He married his young bride Catherine Walton on December 22, 1953, and began a long career with the Alabama Power Company.

After retirement, he spent the rest of his time traveling with his wife to the far-flung homes of his children and grandchildren, gardening, and puttering around his home in Fourmile.

He is survived by his wife Catherine, sister Pat Mack, three sons, Mike (Ann), Jerry (Terry), and John (Caroline), seven grandchildren, and four great grandchildren.

There will be a funeral at Fourmile Baptist Church on Friday, October 14, at 11:00 AM, followed by burial in the adjacent cemetery. Bolton Funeral Home is directing.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to the American Cancer Society.

