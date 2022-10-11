Land transactions for Aug. 12 through Aug. 24

The following land transactions occurred between Aug. 12 and Aug. 24.

Aug. 12

-Harris Realty LLC to Thomas Properties and Investments LLC, for $125,000, for property in Section 29, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-D R Horton Inc. to Charles G. Myers, for $319,900, for Lot 1754 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner II LLC to Pagaya Smartresi F1 Fund Property Owner IV LLC, for $4,032,400, for Lot 456 in Weatherly Treymoor Abbey Sector 22, Lot 105 in Summerchase Phase I, Lot 8 in Apache Ridge Sectors 2 & 3, Lot 4 in Park Forest Subdivision Fourth Sector, Lot 29 in the Map of Greenfield Sector Five, Lot 100 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I, Lot 21 in Cambridge Pointe 2nd Phase 2nd Sector, Lot 536 in Savannah Pointe V Phase II,Lot 3 in Alabaster Gardens, Lot 378 in Waterford Highlands Sector 1, Lot 3 in Apache Ridge First Sector, Lot 32 in Willow Creek Phase II, Lot 79 in Emerald Ridge Sector II, Lot 260 in Wynlake Sector 5 Amended Plat and Lot 124 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Leland Wallace to Luis Robles, for $240,000, for Lot 13 in Southwind Third Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Alan Grant Abbott, for $487,185, for Lot 101 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Randy Bailey to Tom S. H. Chow, for $500,000, for property in Section 32, Township 18 South, Range 1 West.

-Adam Carns to Janet M. Motley, for $370,000, for Lot 11 in Broken Bow South.

-Michael Davis Dimaria to Samuel Hendon, for $310,000, for Lot 11 in Indian Bailey 3rd Sector.

-Gary L. Hardy to Randal James McNeill, for $875,000, for Lot 6 in Meadow at Tara Section 2.

-John L. Rogers to Alejandra Chavez, for $60,000, for property in Section 28, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-James H. Wyatt to William Lee Cover, for $520,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Kathryn Garaca to Clara Bailey, for $300,000, for Lot 3 in Broken Bow.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Jameson Ray Gann, for $340,000, for Lot 23 in Riverchase West Second Addition.

-Ricky Pickett to Maria De Lourdes Colin Saavedra, for $114,000, for property in Section 31, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Michael Lyles to Nicholas Joseph Sallas, for $325,000, for Lot 15 in Highlands Subdivision.

-Johnathan D. Argo to Darius Reed, for $124,390.81, for Lot 10 in Wooddale 3rd Sector.

-Charles Gagliano to Shorter T. Strang, for $170,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-William R. Stallings to James Seth Starnes, for $428,500, for Lot 233 in Hillsboro Subdivision Phase I.

-William Arnold Jones to William Arnold Jones, for $257,100, for Lot 2 in Sunnybrook.

-W. Arnold Jones to Arlene Jones Ecker, for $262,300, for property in Section 17, Township 22 South, Range 2 East.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Jonathan Kerr, for $1,130,934, for Lot 1518 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-James Seth Starnes to Ryan Brosi, for $384,900, for Lot 9 in Sunnybrook First Sector.

-Logan Dean to Jonathan J. Briggs, for $395,000, for Lot 52 in Silverleaf Phase I.

-Hunter G. Standridge to Terry L. Hill, for $270,000, for Lot 18 in Hubbard and Givans Subdivision.

-Bryan Keith Hoagland to Stephen H. Lee, for $224,200, for property in Section 11, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Allen Rodgers to Charles Byron Arnold, for $120,000, for property in Section 19, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Aaron L. Howard to Mitchell Mathias, for $291,000, for property in Section 24, Township 21 South, range 1 West.

-Mia Seeger to Progressive Real Estate LLC, for $58,000, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Amy Garner to Tiny Property LLC, for $500, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Countryview Estates LLC to Country View Estates Homeowners Association Inc., for $5,000, for Lot A in Country View Estates Phase 3.

-William Joshua Swindle to Kewaner C. Hayes, for $295,000, for Lot 206 in Holland Lakes Sector 3 Resurvey of Lots 206, 207 and 208.

-Carlisle Creek Construction LLC to Mary Defenderfer, for $403,800, for Lot 71 in Timberline Phase 3.

-Nicholas Adam Wilson to Sidney D. Howard, for $624,900, for Lot 18 in Glen Estates Resurvey of Lots 18 through 21 and 33 through 35.

-Robert N. Green to Robert N. Green, for $469,850, for property in Section 7, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Jason Vaughn to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $65,000, for property in Section 15, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Donovan Builders LLC to Jason N. Miller, for $529,700, for Lot 521 in Grey Oaks Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Shehnaz Ali to Rahim Jiwa, for $269,900, for Lot 26 in Chase Plantation Amended Map Resurvey.

-Olivia D. Seckinger to Financial Resources LP, for $212,000, for Lot 65 in Stonecreek Phase 4.

-Steven Blake Jefferson to K & G Investments LLC Series 5, for $337,500, for Lot 9-86 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

Aug. 15

-Marteen T. Ware to William Matthew Norris, for $364,100, for Lot 6 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Carol C. Hamilton to Krystine Harris Carter, for $280,000, for Lot 5 in Apache Ridge Sector 5.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Daniel Parker Hill, for $410,000, for Lot 127 in Forest Park 1st Sector.

-Sunset Properties LLC to Johnnie Kay Wolf, for $280,000, for Lot 58 in Stonegate Realty Phase Three Resurvey of Lots 58 and 59.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Amotayo Tevin McElderry, for $462,800, for Lot 15 in Creekview Sector 2.

-Bryson O. Jones to Bryson O. Jones, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Chelsea Acres South First Sector.

-Lakarolyn C. Davis Simmons to Kimberly Ann Hunt, for $359,900, for Lot 101 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Final Record Plat.

-Alisha Torres to James S. Ridgeway, for $278,500, for Lot 310 in Springs Crossing Sector 3 Phase 1.

-William C. Gunnels to Emily McNutt, for $325,000, for Lot 59 in Sunny Meadows 3rd Sector.

-Southpoint Bank to Patrick V. Joseph, for $549,000, for Lot 22-126 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II.

-Chelsea Park Holding LLC to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $85,000, for Lot 833 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Highland Lakes Development LLLP to Eddleman Residential LLC, for $90,000, for Lot 22-114 in Highland Lakes 22nd Sector Phase II an Eddleman Community.

-Key 7 Management Services LLC to Riverchase Ridge Eat LLC, for $1,500,000, for Lot 2 in Southwood Office Park Resurvey.

-John H. Emmel to Rosemary J. Smith, for $1,275,000, for Lot 6 in Greystone 8th Sector Phase I Resurvey of Lots 5 and 6.

-Marny E. Lundy to Nazim Wadvaniya, for $650,000, for Lot 702 in Lake Wilborn Phase 6B.

-Linda Lawson Knowles to Jason Parson, for $112,000, for Lot 2 in Chandalar South Townhouses.

-Matthew Franklin Edmondson to Joseph Rabon Sipper, for $304,000, for property in Section 23, Township 19, Range 1 East.

-Geoffrey G. Belcher to Leonard A. Rose, for $329,000, for Lot 6 in Thompson Plantation.

-Kimberly A. Bunn to Luis C. Medina Vilchis, for $180,100, for Lot 32 in Green Valley 4th Sector.

-Brandy Horst to Ryan M. Daidone, for $390,000, for Lot 9-1 in Chelsea Park 9th Sector.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Jeremiah Johnson, for $470,000, for Lot 252 in Bent River Commons Third Sector Third Addition.

-Clorissa Crystal Franklin to Opendoor Property C LLC, for $331,500, for Lot 128 in Waterstone Phase 5.

-James O. Carroll to William Paul Stone, for $620,000, for Lot 52 in Brook Highland First Sector.

-Steven P. Ferguson to Jason Allen Davis, for $520,000, for Lot 47 in Timberline Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Casey R. Jones Sailes to Birmingham Homebuyers LLC, for $101,500, for Lot 98 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64 and 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Birmingham Homebuyers LLC to Jessica Parson, for $101,500, for Lot 98 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Donald Taylor to SM Hillsboro LLC, for $290,000, for Lots 6, 8A and 15 in Breckenridge Park Resurvey.

-Ken M. Peeks to Kevin L. Couch, for $400,000, for Lot 11 in Emerald Park Phase II Resurvey of Lot 8 through 22.

-Norman A. Latona to James Erwin Huckaby, for $185,000, for Lot 2 in Willow Glen.

-Mark D. Cook to Craig W. Simmson, for $505,000, for Lot 27 in Hearthwood Subdivision.

-Robert R. Ensminger to Geoffrey B. Johnson, for $354,900, for Lot 170 in Holland Lakes Sector 2 Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Allen Christopher Shirley to Adam L. Medlock, for $329,900, for Lot 38 in Countryside at Chelsea.

-David C. Cotten to Jessica Giles, for $716,000, for Lot 538 in Lake Wilborn Phase 5A.

-Marlon Daniel to Andrew Scott Boltinghouse, for $264,900, for Lot 142 in High Ridge Village Phase 7 Final Plat.

-Gayle Mitchell Falkner to Melanie H. Averill, for $460,000, for Lot 5 in Linkside at Greystone Resurvey #1.

-Donald O. Radtke to Glenn Newton, for $580,000, for Lot 66 in Courtyard Manor.

-Elizabeth Beard Payne to Michael L. Gadson, for $499,900, for Lot 10 in Smokey Ridge Estates.

-Edward E. Payne to Edward W. Payne, for $10,000, for Lot 25 in Jameswood Second Sector.

Aug. 16

-Samuel T. Ingram to Samuel Chelse Harris, for $172,500, for property in Section 33, Township 17 South, Range 1 East.

-Richard Edward Adams to Greg H. Cleveland, for $340,100, for Lot 45 in Shelby Farms Amended Plat.

-Willington W. Barua to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $215,000, for Lot 47 in Savannah Pointe Sector IX Amended Map.

-Lanelle C. Evans to Laura Drew, for $191,300, for Lot 28 in River Estates.

-Nathaniel Mason to Douglas G. Regan, for $384,000, for Lot 22 in Meadow Brook Cluster Homes 2nd Sector.

-Central Properties LLC to Vulcan Threaded Products Inc., for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Pelham Industrial Plaza.

-Keith Allen Busby to Benjamin Jarrod Glasgow, for $460,000, for property in Section 7, Township 20 South, range 3 West.

-William C. McManus to Jason R. Thomas, for $875,000, for Lot 20 in Crest at Greystone First Addition.

-Xuan T. Truong to donald Joseph Johnson, for $240,000, for Lot 12 in Stagg Run.

-Ashley L. Blankenship to Ahna P. Frye, for $50,000, for Lot 2 in Blankenship Family Subdivision.

-Robert Alexander Davis to Brett Nicholas Spurrier, for $451,000, for Lot 43 in Audubon Forest First Addition.

-Branch Inverness Associates LP to HCI Inverness LLC, for $675,000, for Lot 1B2 in Inverness Corners Subdivision Resurvey of Lot 1B.

-Cheryl Fowler to Kristen M. West, for $230,000, for Lot 10 in Meadow Brook Townhomes.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Christian Colby Holler, for $329,900, for Lot 1755 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Amos Reese to Bama Capital LLC, for $109,500, for Lot 12 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Daniel Smith to Susanne S. Coffman, for $300,000, for Lot 55 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey Number 1 Final Plat.

-Louise Hanger to Charles Alfred Cairo, for $83,170, for property in Section 14, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Qingke Fu, for $195,000, for Lot 6 in Breckenridge Park First Addition.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Nicholas G. Schuberth, for $524,201, for Lot 245 in Camellia Ridge Phase 2.

-William Michael Wood to James Alan Walker, for $315,000, for Lot 2 in Indian Valley First Sector.

-Aaron Davis Patterson to Carol Eisenhart, for $220,000, for property in Section 5, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Regina C. Goff to Regina Diane Wall, for $237,970, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-John L. Busby to Brett Rolf Boley, for $235,000, for Lot 42 in Dearing Downs Ninth Addition Phase Four.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Carl C. Holt, for $467,023, for Lot B-81 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 2B.

-Lavaughn Jarvis to Darren Lavaughn Jarvis, for $219,600, for Lot 504 in Stage Coach Trace Sector 5 Final Plat.

-Stephen James Smith to Stephen James Smith, for $216,000, for Lot 47 in Creekview Sector 1.

-Jason H. Brown to Keith Mark Swetz, for $335,000, for Lot 60 in Eagle Trace Phase 2 Final Plat.

-Deborah K. Munago to SQRE SFR Investments LLC, for $291,000, for Lot 8 in Holland Lakes Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Robert Boehme to Charles Wesley Holcombe, for $305,000, for Lot 301 in Lofts at Edenton a Condominium 7th Amended Plat.

-Bama Capital LLC to REI Nation LLC, for $131,000, for Lot 12 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Shane W. McMillan to John W. Davis, for $2,200,000, for Lot 2B and 2C in McMillan Resurvey.

-Les Daniels to Farhana Ali, for $549,900, for Lot 4 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-Anthony Lee Sullens to Leslie C. Daniels, for $599,900, for Lot 9-12 in Mt Laurel Phase 1A.

-Ginger L. Edwards to Robert Lane Draper, for $675,000, for Lot 14 in Greystone 1st Sector Phase V.

-William G. Bill Everett to William G. Bill Everett, for $127,500, for property in Section 25, Township 21 South, Range 4 West.

-Lynn L. Graves to Gregory A. Cleary, for $355,000, for Lot 56 in Thorn Berry Subdivision.

-Robert L. Draper to Demetrus Hayes, for $890,000, for Lot 214 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. to Courtney Latrice Sankey, for $423,280, for Lot 357 in Mallard Landing Phase 3 Sector 1 Final Plat.

-Michael Christopher Meadows to James Fannin, for $600,000, for Lot 1 in McFadden Oaks.

Aug. 17

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Eugene Roberts, for $245,000, for Lot 963 in Waterford Highlands Sector Four Phase 2.

-Jerry Dubose to Tara Cox, for $432,500, for Lot 11-02 in Chelsea Park 11th Sector.

-SBA Towers LLC to SBA Properties LLC, for $10, for property in Section 29, Township 21 South, range 1 West.

-Jeremy L. Head to Adam Blakely, for $280,000, for Lot 120 in Camden Cove Sector 2 Resurvey of Lot 120.

-David A. Looney to Roger S. McCormick, for $230,000, for Lot 14 in Davenports Addition to Riverchase West Second Sector.

-Cornerstone Property Group LLC to Luz Maria Ojeda Villanueva, for $210,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 South, Range 13 East.

-Jane G. Connell to Virginia P. Richmond, for $330,000, for Lot 5 in Oaks.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Ryan W. Beagle, for $510,900, for Lot 207 in Cove at Helena Final Plat.

-Valor Communities LLC to Vincent J. Culpepper, for $433,175, for Lot 262 in Wynlake Phase 5 Amended Plat.

-Deborah M. Thomas to Scarlett Summerlin Canedy, for $227,000, for Lot 133 in Emerald Ridge Sector I.

-Jason B. Upchurch to Deramius Leonard, for $399,900, for Lot 1519 in Kenniston at Ballantrae Final Plat.

-Janice C. Townsend to Patrick Ryan Whatley, for $295,000, for Lot 88 in Reserve at Timberline.

-Clarence Henry Joiner to Johnny R. Joiner, for $60,260, for Lot 15 in Lake Lake Farms Estates Resubdivision of Lot 15.

-David W. Cowan to SLP 320 LLC, for $689,900, for Lot 1-620 in Highland Lakes 1st Sector Phase 6 Amended Map.

-Dalila Puente Armendariz to Andre D. Brown, for $300,000, for Lot 328 in Savannah Pointe Sector 1 Phase 1.

-Alabama Wildlife Center Inc. to Rheuben A. Dawson, for $22,750, for property in Section 16, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Patricia P. Potts to Andrew Taylor, for $357,000, for Lot 18 in Norwick Forest Second Sector.

-Leslie Kay Sims to Mason Webb, for $250,000, for property in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Mike Allen to Michael Cottingham, for $10,000, for Lot 7 in Birmingham Junction.

-Leslie J. Stacey to Vickie Joann Stacey, for $213,700, for property in Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 2 West.

-Empire Rentals LLC to Linda Cunningham Lakeman, for $379,900, for Lot 163 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Thomas W. Hoggle to Veronica Diane Dubose, for $385,000, for Lot 54 in Wynlake Phase III.

-Brooke K. Hundley to Erin Jenae Threlkeld, for $324,900, for Lot 86 in Cottages at Chesser Phase 1.

-Gabi I. Ideh to Casey Gladney, for $417,500, for Lot 4 in Indian Valley Lake Estates.

-Amanda Payne to Toni Cruz Josafat, for $165,000, for Lot 18 in Willow Point Phase 1.

-Ryan Michael Aufdenburg to Ivan A. Segovia, for $290,000, for Lot 12 in Dearing Downs Second Addition.

-Patricia M. O’Callaghan to Linda Moon Robinson, for $210,000, for Lot 276 in Wyndham Wilkerson Sector Phase III.

-Thomas Garfield Givhan to Kelsey Renee Brown, for $170,000, for Lot 1306 in Horizon a Condominium.

-Abigail J. Harmon to Alexandria White, for $283,127, for Lot 50 in Village at Brook Highland.

-Takeshia Dozier to Will Evans, for $345,000, for Lot 12 in Country Club Estates Phase I.

-David M. Van Geffen to Kathryn T. Garaca, for $405,900, for Lot 57 in Meadow Brook 12th Sector.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Mayolo Flores Lorenzo, for $335,000, for Lot 114 in Heritage Trace Phase I Sector I.

Aug. 18

-Wayne L. Hardy to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $299,999, for Lot 9 in Cottages at Chesser Phase I.

-Kenneth C. Horne to H & S Property Holding LLC, for $269,300, for Lot 402 in Eagle Point 4th Sector.

-Bid Enterprises LLC to Van IPP LLC, for $375,000, for property in Section 14, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Braxton G. Austin to Darryl Elliott, for $74,050, for Lot 7 in Bermuda Hills 2nd Sector 3rd Addition.

-Betty G. McNees to Robert Kent, for $495,000, for Lot 2 in Inverness Highlands Final Plat.

-University of Montevallo Foundation to Shelby Farms Homeowners Association Inc., for $1, for Lot 131 in Shelby Farms Final Plat.

-Bradley Clay Sudduth to Rene Brito, for $320,000, for Lot 5 in Silver Creek Sector 1.

-Brett A. Knight to Brandon Peter Kelly, for $265,000, for Lot 440 in Forest Lakes Sector 5.

-Patrick C. Pendergrass to Patrick C. Pendergrass, for $104,650, for Lot 18 in Kingwood.

-Patrick R. Johnson to Kyndall Murphy, for $325,000, for Lot 248 in Willow Oaks.

-ARVM 5 LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $243,042.71, for Lot 37 in Shiloh Creek Sector One Plat One Final Plat.

-VM Master Issuer LLC to BTR Scattered Site Owner 2 LLC, for $252,642.90, for Lot 60 in Spring Gate Estates Phase One.

-AR Farms LLC to DAL Properties LLC, for $272,000, for Lots 903, 915, 918 and 919 in Windstone Phase 9.

-Duane Brown to James Wilbur McLean, for $894,000, for Lot 843 in Greystone Legacy The Sector Phase 1.

-Juanita A. Williams to Juanita A. Williams, for $400,000, for Lot 485 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B Final Plat.

-James E. Mulvaney to James E. Mulvaney, for !,143,350, for Lot 6 in Bent Tree Acres.

-David G. Watson to Michael Joshua Watson, for $180,000, for Lot 79 in Cottages at Stonehaven Second Addition Phase One.

-Sonja M. Taylor to Adam Joel Howard, for $59,000, for property in Section 11, Township 19, Range 2 East.

-Linda G. Perkins to William Edgar Horton, for $99,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda G. Perkins to William Edgar Horton, for $89,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda G. Perkins to Rex Allen Horton, for $120,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Linda G. Perkins to Linda G. Perkins, for $146,000, for property in Section 4, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

Aug. 19

-William Thomas Mann to William Thomas Mann, for $3,760,980, for Lots 27, 28 and 29 in South Oak Phase I, Lot 7A in Ketcham Crest Resurvey and Lot 6 in The Crest of Greystone Second Addition.

-Andy Tran to Andy Tran, for $478,600, for Lot 415 in Caldwell Crossings Fourth Sector Phase One.

-Nathan J. Adams to Justin Driggers, for $305,000, for Lot 4A-1 in Davis Family Subdivision a Resubdivision of Lot 4A.

-BKPL EG Holding Properties LLC to Reinel Brito, for $135,350, for Lot 5 in Nickersons Survey and Addition on Helena Road.

-Gloria S. Saab to Joshua Caleb Brasher, for $90,000, for property in Section 32, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Michael F. Ghareeb to Michael F. Ghareeb, for $169,400, for Lot 86 in Daventry Section II Phase II.

-Norma Angelica Ceron Lopez to Maximino Ricardo Gonzalez Perez, for $150,000, for Lot 17 in Deer Springs Estates Third Addition.

-Daniel G. Frazier to Eric D. Stemple, for $461,900, for Lot 56 in Lake Forest Sixth Sector.

-Dargin Properties LLC to RNB Properties LLC, for $540,000, for property in Section 33, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Erin Mackenzie Gearhart, for $193,000, for Lot 65 in Rocky Ridge Townhomes Phase One.

-Adele A. Flowers to Mary Ann Aycock, for $256,760, for Lot 35 in Hickory Point.

-Debra D. Boyd to Sarah B. Hathaway, for $249,000, for Lot 137 in Chesser Reserve Phase I.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Jacob S. Busby, for $242,000, for Lot 8 in Mountain View Estates.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to HPA III Acquisitions 1 LLC, for $313,500, for Lot 1172 in Old Cahaba Phase III First Addition.

-Matthew W. Jones to William A. Browdy, for $423,615, for Lot 222 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Indira Anand Kolluri-Bhimani to Indira Anand Kolluri-Bhimani, for $310,400, for Lot 13 in Keeneland Valley.

-Connor Farmer to John Lawley, for $340,000, for Lot 7 in Kerry Downs.

-GAGB LLC to Miguel Vazguez, for $61,000, for property in Section 19, Township 22 South, Range 3 West.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Mary P. Nasello, for $604,749, for Lot 4358 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Clint Kelley to Charles Tidwell, for $45,000, for Lot 1 in Wildwood Shores 1st Sector.

-William Joseph Scott to Christopher Dusty Lowe, for $305,000, for Lot 30 in Mallard Landing Phase I.

-Joshua A. Harvey to FKH SFR L LP, for $265,000, for Lot 104 in Balentree Lake First Addition.

-Stephen R. Decker to FKH SFR L LP, for $352,000, for Lot 47 in Shelby Forest Estates 2nd Sector.

-Zachary N. Estes to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $218,200, for Lot 57 in Wyndham Camden Sector.

-Barry Douglas Butts to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $262,000, for Lot 6 in Plantation South Third Sector Phase V.

-Zachary Hicks to William A. Northrop, for $240,000, for property in Section 19, Township 20 South, Range 2 East.

Aug. 22

-Thomas H. Tynes to Jerry Ayres, for $325,000, for Lot 31 in Cottages of Brook Highland.

-Honeybee Homes LLC to Cody Reid Arant, for $290,000, for Lot 12 in Stratford Place Phase III Amended Map of the Resurvey Final Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Valerie Swafford, for $397,300, for Lot 1336 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Martin Eliseo Tlapa Davila, for $329,900, for Lot 1744 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Bang H. Do to Rafael R. Carbajal, for $173,000, for Lot 7 in Spring Gate Estates.

-Tyler Spigner to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $230,000, for Lot 1 in Shannon Glen.

-Jacques Surcouf to Mark Surcouf, for xxx, for Lot 154 in Lake Forest First Sector.

-David B. Burton to Matthew Bearden, for $422,000, for Lot 604 in Windstone VI.

-Balakrishnan Ravikumar to William Allen Jones, for $390,000, for Lot 28 in Eagle Point 12th Sector Phase 1.

-Jordan Christopher Gamsay to Patti May, for $280,000, for Lot 15 in Shoal Creek Highlands First Sector.

-Osman Ahmad Hamza to Kevin Stogner, for $495,000, for Lot 837 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Two.

-Chelsea Square LLC to Chriniqua Shelton, for $22,000, for Lots 7 and 8 in Chelsea Square.

-Michael D. Kirouac to David H. Pickrell, for $775,000, for Lot 223 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Steven Merrill Draper, for $277,880, for Lot 210 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-David M. Clark to Elizabeth Stockdale, for $442,000, for Lot 84 in Bent River Phase IV Final Plat.

-Joseph H. Oliver to Michael Moon, for $312,600, for Lot 1 in Stoneridge Resurvey and Subdivision of lot 1-A Block 2.

-Ottie Wrendon Davis to Dan Cox, for $290,000, for Lot 1 in Bucks Subdivision Amended Map.

-Kareem Kelsey to FKH SFR L LP, for $340,000, for Lot 39 in Camden Cove West Phase 3 Final Plat.

-David Scott Mclaughlin to Scott Richard Crews, for $435,000, for Lot 11 in Brookhaven Sector 1.

-OP SPE TPA1 LLC to Efe Sahinoglu, for $421,000, for Lot 29 in Valley Brook Phase 1.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Diane Bush Muma, for $336,000, for Lot 1636 in Highland Lakes 16th Sector.

-John Roderick Graham to John R. Graham, for $10,000, for Lot 29 in Southlake Crest 2nd Sector Amended Map.

-Loyd Daniel Ekstrand to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $294,800, for Lot 41 in Dearing Downs Third Addition.

-Aziz Shunnara to Patrick Jason Collier, for $206,000, for Lot 6 in Sugar Oaks Amended Map.

-Daniel Gordon to Daniel Gordodn, for $690,530, for Lot 2513 in Brook Highland 25th Sector.

-McLean SFR Investment LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 3 LLC, for $3,707,606.20, for Lot 67 in Meadows Plat 2 Revised Survey, Lot 30 in Stoney Meadows Phase I, Lot 64 in Camden Park Phase One, Lot 226 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 3, Lot 1014 in Waterford Highlands Sector 4 Phase 2 and Lots 1705, 1712 1720, 1723 and 1725 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-Ethan Taylor Broadhead to Mark Paoming Chen, for $199,200, for Lot 117 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Myrna C. Scotch to Michael Repole, for $1,150,000, for property in Section 7, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Simplify Properties LLC to Jennifer E. Pharo, for $240,000, for Lot 14 in Oak Mountain Estates.

-Kevin Sidor to Andrew Stanford, for $400,000, for Lot 30 in Brookhaven Sector 2.

-Jon Kennamer to MCH SFR Property Owner 1B LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 84 in Kensington Place Phase 1 Sector 2.

-W. C. Garrett to Rosa M. Torres, for $125,000, for property in Section 18, Township 21 South, Range 2 West.

-Gregory Mark Vickery to Morgan Binns, for $220,000, for Lot 132 in Stonecreek Phase Two.

-George Carter to RNB Properties LLC, for $100,000, for Lot 2 in Buds Subdivision.

-Kevin Rentfrow to Jordan Shelby Earl, for $643,000, for Lot 906 in Highland Lakes 9% Sector Phase 1.

Aug. 23

-Bobby Hill to James M. Pressley, for $465,000, for Lot 8 in Woodford Amended Map.

-Cheri Caldwell Runyan to Timothy R. King, for $60,000, for Lot 16 in Deer Springs Estates Second Addition.

-Michelle Chatham to Christopher Cook, for $700,000, for property in Section 3, Township 20, Range 2 East.

-Carolyn L. Pasini to John Andrew Wenzel, for $410,000, for Lot 36 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Second Phase Two.

-Alexander R. Atwater to Robert T. Thomas, for $209,900, for Lot 177 in Cambrian Wood Condominium.

-Trailon Johnson to Savannah Rentfrow, for $230,000, for Lot 79 in Wyndham Cottages Phase II Resurvey of Lots 77, 78 and 79.

-David Crutchfield to Watertown Ventures LLC, for $1,300,000, for Lot 30-01 in Highland Lakes 30th Sector an Eddleman Community.

-Derya D. Mueller to John Gwin, for $455,000, for Lot 7 in Kerry Downs a Subdivision of Inverness.

-D R Horton Inc. to Haley Capps, for $392,300, for Lot 1332 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-Brian Stephen Parrish to Bobby Hill, for $660,000, for Lot 211 in Highland Lakes 2nd Sector an Eddleman Community.

-Sharon Szczuka to Jacob M. Byrd, for $299,900, for Lot 1311 in Lofts a Edenton 7th Amended Plat.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Trailon Johnson, for $340,230, for Lot 1741 in Chelsea Park 17th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Derrick Harper, for $340,500, for Lot 172 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Timothy G. Santos to Sara M. Shelley, for $345,000, for Lot 1767 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase 5.

-Flemming Partners LLC to Ronald L. Richardson, for $605,565, for Lot 4309 in Abingdon by the River Phase 4.

-Baker Family Trust to Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC, for $462,150, for Lot 7 in Cheshire Subdivision.

-Laurie K. Stroud to Kellie M. Merwin, for $355,000, for Lot 12 in Indian Wood Forest Third Sector.

-Jimese Knight Britt to Jervace K. White, for $265,500, for Lot 93 in Amberley Woods 2nd Sector.

-Darryl Chadwick Elliot to Laura Ann Roy, for $220,000, for Lot 7 in Bermuda Hills 2nd Sector 3rd Addition.

-Nathan R. White to Antonio Mondragon, for $46,000, for Lot 4 in Pine Grove Camp.

-Ashley Jane Wilks to Gregory Holdings LLC, for $88,000, for Lot 7-147 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector Second Addition Grayson Place Neighborhood.

-Clayton Properties Group Inc. to Martha A. Hand, for $491,645, for Lot 115 in Simms Landing Phase IB Final Plat.

-Lottie Daniel to Lottie Daniel, for $27,920, for property in Section 36, Township 18 South, Range 2 East.

-John Alexander to Opendoor Property Trust I, for $298,000, for property in Section 34, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

Aug. 24

-Timothy Shane Lovett to Rebecca Lovett, for $291,500, for Lot 64 in Countryside at Chelsea Third Sector.

-First Guaranty Mortgage Corporation to Secretary of Hosing and Urban Development, for $10, for Lot 1549 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Elijah Smith to JRP Properties LLC, for $200,000, for Lot 75 in Savannah Pointe Sector II Phase III.

-Jeremy Chance to Sanford Morgan, for $63,000, for property in Section 21, Township 19 South, range 1 East.

-Gary A. Philen to Cody Allan Brown, for $165,000, for Lot 7 in Whitestone Townhomes Phase One.

-Carol Johnson to Kirk David Peterson, for $1,300,000, for Lot 411 in Greystone Legacy 4th Sector.

-OP Gold LLC to Joshua Putman, for $174,900, for Lot 3 in Chandalar South Townhomes.

-Carolyn A. Premaza to Sai Kiran Bedarakota, for $345,000, for Lot 16 in Villas Belvedere.

-Christopher Lane Bearden to Specer Sirmon, for $400,000, for property in Section 2, Township 20 South, Range 3 West.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to David Erick Tucker, for $164,000, for Lot 17 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-H & S Property Holdings LLC to Guy Wayne Hensley, for $425,000, for Lot 402 in Eagle Point 4th Sector.

-David G. Reeves to Trident at Shelby Shores LLC, for $494,000, for property in Section 23, Township 22 South, Range 1 East.

-Gerald J. Collins to Dennis Polley, for $370,000, for Lot 13 in Shelby Shores First Sector First Addition.

-Lokeys Landing LLC to Lee M. Byrley, for $172,500, for Lot 18 in Lokeys Landing Phase 1.

-Matthew Bearden to Aaron Surloff, for $330,000, for Lot 368 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector II.

-Crowne Property Acquisitions LLC to New Residential Borrower 2022 SFR2 LLC, for $203,000, for Lot 256 in Waterford Village Sector 1.

-Albert E. Crews to Thomas Black Bartlett, for $1,350,000, for Lot 721 in Greystone Legacy 7th Sector.

-Kimberly M. Jacks to John W. Jacks, for $142,300, for Lot 35 in Portsourth Third Sector.

-Jennifer Henley to Opendoor Property C LLC, for $153,200, for property in Section 2, Township 21 South, Range 3 West.

-Newcastle Development LLC to Newcastle Construction Inc., for $200,000, for Lots 101 and 102 in Barimore Phase 1 Sector 1.

-Roger Earl Moore to Barbara Thrift Henderson, for $5,000, for property in Section 3, Township 24 North, Range 12 East.

-Daniel P. Flynn to Gabriel Judd, for $12,000, for property in Section 12, Township 19 South, Range 1 East.

-Allen M. Johnson to Marina Linea Rockett, for $265,000, for property in Section 4, Township 24 North, Range 13 East.

-Michelle G. Humphrey to Heidi Carter, for $795,000, for Lot 4 in Greystone 7th Sector Phase IV.

-Robert Wilks to Debbie Collins, for $450,000, for Lot 14 in Arbor Hill Phase I Final Plat.

-Brooke Nicole Bunio to John Colton Davis, for $255,000, for Lot 683 in Forest Lakes 12th Sector.

-Todd M. Thompson to Kathy Suddath, for $388,000, for Lots 1 and 2 in TSSC Addition to Shelby County.

-Sacha A. Toth to William David Mims, for $369,900, for Lot 22 in Bear Creek Ridge Sector II Resurvey of Lot 22.

-William David Mims to Mary Burns, for $582,000, for property in Section 35, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-William Phillip Smith to Angie Ferguson, for $350,000, for Lot 4-15 in Chelsea Park 4th Sector.