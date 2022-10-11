Melinda K. Duncan, age 64, passed away Tuesday, October 4, 2022. She was born on September 9, 1958 to her parent Barry Duncan and Emma Lowery, both have preceded her. Melinda is also preceded by her step father, Albert Huckabee and step mother, Fredricka Duncan; siblings, Towannah Jean Duncan Bishop and Marvin Lee Pickett, Jr., and son, Brandon Wayne Pardue. She is survived by her son Jason Wesley Powell; grandson, Jayden Wesley Powell; siblings, James Michael Wear, Lori Ann Outland (Guy), and Wendy Gail Duncan; 3 nieces and 3 nephews; and 4 great nieces and 2 great nephews.

Melinda worked at Sneaky Pete’s from 1976 to 1978, then from 1978 to 1980 she worked for U.S. Pipe in Birmingham, Al. She moved to Shannon, Al where she worked at Stevens Graphics from 1981 to 2010 as the Bindery Operator. After working for Stevens Graphics for almost 30 years began work at UAB until 2014.

A graveside celebration of life will be held at Cedar Grove Cemetery in Maylene on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 2:00 p.m.