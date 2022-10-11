Municipal police reports for Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 through Oct. 3

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 13 and Sept. 25 through Oct. 3.

Alabaster

Sept. 26

-Possession of a controlled substance and possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 31 and Clover Dale Drive. Recovered was Oxycodone 325MG, three pipes and grinder, 1.82 grams of marijuana and other narcotics 2.24 grams.

-Property damage from the 300 Block of 12th Street NW (residence/home). Damaged was a white mailbox and pole valued at $250.

-Information only from the 200 Block of Corporate Woods Drive (commercial/office building). Stolen was sport merchandise valued at $200,000.

-Information only from the 1400 Block of Cross Path Drive.

-Domestic incident from the 400 Block of Shelby Farms Lane.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1200 Block of 1st Avenue West (residence/home). Stolen was clothes/curs (t-shirt) valued at $25.

-Failure to comply with court orders from the 2000 Block of Valley Dale Road (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Property damage from the 70 Block of Fulton Springs Road (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 100 Block of Allen Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was a Toyota RAV 4 valued at $1.

-Harassment from the 7800 Block of Highway 17 (residence/home).

Sept. 27

-Information only from the 900 Block of 2nd Avenue NW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $39.17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was board game, camera tripod, flower arrangements, folding camping chair, cross decorative plaque, artwork and box of house hold goods valued at $53.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen were rugs, item clothing, comforter set, household goods and bags of clothes valued at $347.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was a large vintage trunk, large bag of clothes, pair of shoes, bag of clothes and house hold goods, vase and electronics valued at $257.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was bag of clothes, toy, cloth pillows, cloth, wood shelf, wooden decorative box and folding wooden shelf valued at $159.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was a large framed picture, multiple pictures and bag of clothes valued at $155.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 3500 Block of Highway 31 (department/discount store). Stolen was dart board set, bag of clothes and small briefcase valued at $105.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Star View Circle.

-Information only from the 800 Block of Old Highway 31 (residence/home).

-Theft of lost property 3rd degree from the 1900 Block of Warrior Parkway (field/woods). Stolen was a cell phone (iPhone) valued at $800.

-Domestic incident from the 1400 Block of King George Drive.

Sept. 28

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South at mile marker 238 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a front passenger window valued at $450.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of 2nd Place SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Damaged was a left rear door glass and plastic dash panel valued at $500.

-Property damage from the 10 Block of Scottsdale Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged was a mailbox and post valued at $200.

-Information only from the 20 Block of South Colonial Promenade Drive.

-Negotiating worthless negotiable instrument from the 1100 Block of 1st Street North (department/discount store). Stolen was clothes/furs valued at $598.07.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Domestic incident from the 7800 Block of Highway 17.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of 11th Avenue SE.

Sept. 29

-Capias warrant from the 9600 Block of Highway 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $105.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $50.

Sept. 30

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Blue Springs Place.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 and illegal possession credit/debit card from the 400 Block of 3rd Street NE. Stolen was a credit/debit card; Apple and a work permit valued at $500.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $254.94.

-Fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 200 Block of Ceader Meadow (residence/home). Stolen was a Regions Visa debit card valued at $0.

-Property damage from the 8200 Block of Highway 17. Damaged was a front end damage valued at $7,000.

-Information only from Highway 31 at Simmsville Road (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Domestic incident from the 300 Block of 5th Avenue SE.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 300 Block of Dale Drive (residence/home).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 at mile marker 235 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 1

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the intersection of County Road 12 and Meadowlark Place (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Information only from the 30 Block of Peavine Circle (residence/home).

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment from the 700 Block of Windsor Court (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive. Stolen was merchandise valued at $490.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Depot Street. Recovered was a blue Motorola in red case valued at $1.

-Animal complaint from the 10000 Block of Highway 17.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 300 Block of Colonial Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $1,714. Recovered was drug/narcotic equipment.

-Property damage from the 1400 Block of 8th Street SW (residence/home).

Oct. 2

-Property damage from Interstate 65 southbound and mile marker 237 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Damaged were two drivers side tires valued at $500.

-Information only from the 500 Block of 1st Street SW (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Animal complaint from the 1500 Block of Tropical Lane.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from the 500 Block of Warrior Drive (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Local violation – soliciting from Highway 31 at Colonial Promenade Parkway (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1600 Block of Pacific Drive (residence/home). Stolen were automobiles valued at $10,000.

-Violation of probation from the 200 Block of 1st Street North (jail/prison/penitentiary/corrections facility).

-Interference with custody from the 900 Block of Burnt Pine Drive (residence/home).

-Domestic incident from the 900 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Helena

Sept 13

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassment communications from the 2100 Block of 1st Avenue West.

Sept. 25

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Riverwoods Parkway.

-Unauthorized use of a vehicle from the 1000 Block of Stonecreek Drive.

-Miscellaneous information from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Dog violation from 1st Avenue West.

-Domestic violence third and driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Glen Gate Drive.

-Theft of lost property 4th degree and fraudulent use of credit/debit card from the 3200 Block of Highway 52.

Sept. 26

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Highway 17 and Highway 261.

-Miscellaneous from the 300 Block of Helena Marketplace.

Sept. 27

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1300 Block of Hillsboro Parkway.

-Duty upon striking an unoccupied vehicle from the 4300 Block of Helena Road.

Sept. 28

-Dog not on leash from St. Charles Drive.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 2500 Block of Panther Circle.

Sept. 29

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Stonecroft Circle.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Oak View Lane.

Sept. 30

-Death investigation from the 7300 Block of Bayberry Road.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Miscellaneous from Helena High School.

-Harassment and trespass warning from the 600 Block fo Rosebury Road.

-Harassment communications from the 2000 Block of Ashley Brook Way.

-Drug trafficking from Park Lake Trace.

-Harassment and criminal trespass third degree from 1st Avenue West.

-Duty upon striking fixtures upon a highway from St. Charles Drive.

-Civil dispute from King Street.

Oct. 1

-Miscellaneous information from Brook Forest Circle.

-Domestic violence third degree, resisting arrest and assault second degree from the 200 Block of Henley Way.

-Found property from South Shades Crest Road.

-Criminal trespass third degree and property damage from 3rd Street.

Oct. 2

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Old Cahaba Walking Trail.

-Death investigation from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

Oct. 3

-Probation violation from Highway 25 at Spring Drive.

Pelham

Sept. 26

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 600 Block of Keystone Court (commercial/office building). Lost was an auto valued at $1.

-Recovered vehicle from the 100 Block of Village Drive (highway/road/alley).

-Lost property from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Lost was a ring valued at $10,000

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South (Highway/road/alley). Destroyed/damaged was a bumper valued at $1,000.

Sept. 27

-Fraud from the 2800 Block of Pelham Parkway (specialty store). Stolen, not recovered was a mower and trailer valued at $11,584.

Sept. 29

-Fraud from the 400 Block of Cahaba Valley Road (bank/savings and loan). Counterfeited/forged were checked valued at $1,300.

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (other/unknown location). Stolen, not recovered was a credit card valued at $1.

Sept. 3

-Theft from the 600 Block of Admin Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was a bag and tools valued at $220.

Oct. 1

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Huntley Parkway (bank/savings and loan). Destroyed/damaged were electronics valued at $500.