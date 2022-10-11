Old Baker Farm hosts Cowboy Day

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HARPERSVILLE – Residents flocked to Old Baker Farm on Saturday, Oct. 8 and Sunday Oct. 9 to celebrate Cowboy Day and participate in the annual festivities.

“This is all about history in our country, and of course we love families, we love children, we love to grow things and sell them,” said Pam Baker who manages the farm with her husband Jerry. “(On) cowboy weekend, families love to do everything from dressing up, like the children wear cowboy clothes and (bring) their little plastic pistols and they play, and that’s just such a joy for us to see.”

Attendees paid $11 each for admission, or $10 cash, and that allowed them to enter the farm and participate in the festivities and pick out a pumpkin.

“For the admission, you’re paying for your pumpkin, but all the activities are included,” Baker said.

Some of the activities on the farm included a cotton bounce for children to play in, a hay maze, a petting zoo, a trackless train ride and more.

“Everybody loves the hay maze, and it’s bigger than ever this year,” Baker said. “Then they can (also) just enjoy walking along, sitting on the wall in the shade and looking at the beautiful farmhouses and having some fun festival food while they are here.”

Attendees were also able to pick and purchase sunflowers by the stalk, and listen to live music.

“People love live bluegrass music,” Baker said “We have an 11-year-old from Shelby County, (who) lives in the Dunnavant area, her name is Lynnox Poe, and she just finished playing her guitar and singing. She may be the next Loretta Lynn. She’s that good.”

An area of the farm was dedicated to a tombstone western set with people dressed the part, and a mock shootout was held periodically to entertain guests.

“We do appreciate everyone and love them so much for coming to our farm,” Baker said.

Although the Cowboy Day festivities have ended, Old Baker Farm remains open till Monday, Oct. 31 for residents to come and purchase pumpkins and enjoy other festivities.

Attendees have to pick the pumpkins out of the patch themselves, but they do not have to haul the pumpkins to their cars as members of the Vincent Revival Center will be present to help haul the pumpkins and place them in piles until visitors are ready to leave.

Old Baker Farm will hold a Festival Weekend Saturday, Oct. 22 and Sunday Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on both days.

Later this year, Old Baker Farm will have a Christmas tree farm open seven days a week after Thanksgiving from 9 a.m. until dark.

The annual Christmas on the Farm event will take place at 6 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3.

The Old Baker Farm entrance is open weekdays from 3-5 p.m., on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sundays from 1-5 p.m. The entire farm closes to the public at sunset.

Details on upcoming events and the farm’s business hours can be found on its website at Oldbakerfarm.com.