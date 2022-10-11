Robbie Grace Conway, May 9, 1951-October 9, 2022. Strong, Southern, loving and a sister in Christ are just a few of the many words that describe Robbie Grace Conway, 71. Mrs. Conway died Sunday, Oct. 9, 2022 at her home in Jemison, surrounded by friends and family after an extended battle with health complications.

Her oldest son, Glenn “Duck” Conway, may have said it best when he said, “She is totally healed and singing with her father and mother, Pop and Larlie, to the King of Kings.”

Mrs. Conway was born May 9, 1951 and lived a full life. Though she and the love of her life, Herbert Glenn Conway, embraced both life’s joy and tragedies, they celebrated and lamented in prayer. Even in her last days, Robbie warned Herbert Glenn to “quit cussing.” Such was their life together. Even in the most somber of days, she could still make everyone around her smile.

She would and often did whatever she could for her two sons. And even though both suffered their own trials and tribulations, she always stood behind them with support that comes from the grace of God.

Among the overwhelming love she shared with many throughout her life, it was the pride and adoration she held for her eight grandchildren that became most evident.

She never met a stranger, loved to cook, and there was always a seat at her table for anyone who wanted it. And everyone who graced the doors of the Conway home was always greeted with laughter, love, a full plate and often a heart-filled “Roll Tide.”

She is survived by her husband, Herbert Glenn Conway, of Jemison; son and daughter-in-law, Glenn “Duck” and Kelly Conway, of Jemison; son and daughter-in-law, Andrew and Rachel Conway, of Jemison; eight grandchildren, Brody, Baxley, Macy, Gracie, Connor, Zach, Andie Lee and Drew; brother and sister-in-law, Troy and Nan Mims, of Montevallo; sister, Bonnie Alexander, of Wilton; sister-in-law and husband, Shelia and Chuck Hogge, of Montevallo; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Morris and Arlie Mims.

For anyone who wishes to celebrate Mrs. Conway’s life, services will be Wednesday, October 12th, at 12:00 p.m., at Providence Baptist Church #1, Montevallo, AL. Visitation will be Tuesday, October 11th, 6:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. (family received at 5:00 p.m.), also at Providence Baptist Church #1.