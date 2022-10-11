Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 8 through Sept. 23

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 8-23:

Sept. 8

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Two pocket knives and a Milwaukee box cutter were confiscated.

Sept. 10

-Domestic investigation from the 600 block of Oak Tree Drive, Chelsea (follow-up from previous report).

Sept. 16

-Property damage from I-65 near Exit 200, northbound. A 2013 Dodge Charger was damaged (to be assessed).

-Domestic investigation from the 6200 Building of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

-Fraudulent use of a credit card from the 0 block of Kenley Way, Birmingham.

Sept. 17

-Leaving scene of an accident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree, drug paraphernalia from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A bag of suspected mushrooms (17.2 grams), marijuana (7.24 grams), two digital scales, a Glock 43 firearm and a Glock 17 firearm were confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-criminal trespassing, harassment from the 300 block of Lake Providence Lane, Leeds.

-Domestic investigation from the 100 block of Clear Springs Way, Shelby.

-Burglary from the 6000 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. Assorted jewelry valued at $3,000 and a 32-inch TV (unknown brand) valued at $150 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Six pieces of merchandise valued at a combined $42.55 were stolen.

-Theft of property from the 6000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville. A Jennings .380 firearm was stolen.

-Public intoxication, unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Shelby County 22 and Shelby County 17, Montevallo. Meth (1.87 grams), Clonazepam (6 count, 1 milligram) and a glass pipe with burnt residue were recovered.

Sept. 18

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 at Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Sagebrush Lane, Maylene.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 4000 block of Park Crossings Drive, Chelsea.

-Public intoxication from the 400 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent.

-Sexual misconduct from the 400 block of Shelby County 467, Vincent. A flash drive containing a recording of the offense was recovered.

-DUI-alcohol from Cahaba Park Circle and U.S. 280, Birmingham. A small baggie containing a green leafy substance (marijuana weighing approximately 2.3 grams) was confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from the 200 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. Marijuana (approximately 1 gram) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 2000 block of Springfield Drive, Chelsea.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 1900 block of Shelby County 56, Wilsonville. Meth (approximately 4.1 grams; 2.8 grams from the left pocket and 1.3 grams from the right pocket) was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 100 block of Meadowgreen Road, Montevallo. A 2007 Ford Edge sustained $250 in damages, and a 2015 Ram 1500 sustained $250 in damages.

-Death investigation from the 12000 block of Shelby County 41, Leeds.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Domestic investigation from the 1600 block of Wingfield Drive, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment, theft of property fourth degree from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. An Alabama sweatshirt valued at $35, kids pajama set valued at $25 and makeup set valued at $40 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-menacing from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham. A stainless steel Smith & Wesson .38 special revolver was confiscated.

-Obstructing governmental operations from the 5200 block of Harvest Ridge Lane, Birmingham.

Sept. 19

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. Marijuana (60 grams) and two scales were reported.

-DUI-alcohol from U.S. 280 West at Brook Highland Parkway, Birmingham. A Taurus G3 was confiscated.

-DUI-alcohol from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville.

-Property damage from the 13000 block of Alabama 25, Calera. The hood and grill of a 2022 Chevy Blazer were dented, scratched.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2400 block of Chuchura Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 6600 block of Shelby County 55, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1100 block of Inverness Lane, Birmingham.

-Missing person from the 900 block of Oak Street, Montevallo.

-Public intoxication from the 1000 block of Sports Highland Parkway, Chelsea.

-Burglary, theft of property from the 100 block of Nearest Road, Columbiana. A Remington 7400 semi-automatic rifle, a Remington 710 .270-caliber center-fire bolt rifle, seven additional firearms of unknown make/model/serial number, a heart-shaped diamond ring, dragonfly necklace and heart-shaped gold necklace were stolen.

Sept. 20

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Narrow Point Court, Birmingham.

-Trafficking methamphetamine, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 15400 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A white crystalline substance (approximately 51.6 grams), a green leafy substance (approximately 11.5 grams), a glass pipe with residue and a Walther CCP 9-millimeter firearm were confiscated.

-Injury to or destruction of state property from the 300 block of McDow Road, Columbiana. A fire sprinkler head in cell A5 sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 15000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 100 block of Landings Lane, Wilsonville. A 2010 Honda CR-V LX sustained $500 in damages.

-Incident from the 300 block of MCDow Road, Columbiana. A counterfeit $100 bill was confiscated.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 11000 block of Shelby County 61, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Public intoxication, disorderly conduct from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Identity theft from the 200 block of Shelby County 435, Columbiana.

Sept. 21

-Failure to appear-domestic violence third degree assault (two counts) from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A green leafy substance presumed to be marijuana (approximately 2.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 9000 block of Shelby County 51, Sterrett.

-Sexual misconduct, domestic violence from Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Incident from the 200 block of Rock School Road, Wilsonville.

-Incident from the 100 block of North Main Street, Columbiana.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 300 block of Marigold Road, Shelby. Suspected cocaine (approximately 1.9 grams), suspected cocaine (0.3 gram), suspected marjiuana (2.3 grams), suspected spice/K2 (1.3 grams), Amphetamine/Dextroamphetamine tablets (3 count, 30 milligrams) and an Alprazolam tablet (2 milligrams) were confiscated.

-Identity theft from the 700 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Disorderly conduct from the 500 block of Shelby County 406, Shelby.

-Harassment from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 100 block of Oakdale Drive, Montevallo.

-Unauthorized use of vehicle from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Property damage from the 9100 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

Sept. 22

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from the 5300 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham. A plastic bag containing suspected morphine (.4 gram) was confiscated.

-Domestic investigation from the 1100 block of Chelsea Park Trail, Chelsea.

-Property damage from the 200 block of Chelsea Park Road, Chelsea. A 2022 Toyota Camry was damaged.

-Incident from the 500 block of Sunset Lake Lane, Chelsea.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 30 block of Homestead Trail, Pelham.

-Miscellaneous information (welfare check) from the 10000 block of Shelby County 55, Westover.

-Harassment from the 1000 block of First Street North, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 100 block of Lawley Drive, Maylene.

-Domestic violence from the 5000 block of Shelby County 62, Vincent.

-Criminal mischief second degree from the 30 block of Kings Ranch Drive, Chelsea. A window and window pane sustained $600 in damages, and sheetrock drywall sustained $200 in damages.

-Theft of property from the 2000 block of Paramount Drive, Hoover. Three MoneyPaks (prepaid debit cards) worth $400 each for a total of $1,200 were stolen.

-Incident from the 60 block of Chelsea Pointe Drive, Chelsea.

-Interference with a domestic violence emergency call, domestic violence-harassment from the 39000 block of Portobello Road, Birmingham.

Sept. 23

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 22 and Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Assault first degree from Shelby County 22 and Birdsong Lane, Montevallo.

-Possession of synthetic urine, drug paraphernalia from U.S. 280 and Turtle Lake Drive, Birmingham. Two plastic containers containing synthetic urine and a metal pan covered in marijuana residue were confiscated.

-Death investigation from the 1800 block of Shelby Springs Road, Columbiana.

-Theft of property from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A Stihl pole saw, Stihl brush cutter and two bolt cutters were stolen.

-Incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from Brook Highland Lane, Birmingham. Various bills of U.S. currency totaling $3,400 were stolen.

-Death investigation from the 3000 block of Woodbridge Drive, Birmingham.

-Incident from an unknown location.

-Incident from the 1300 block of Oak Street, Montevallo.

-Incident from the 100 block of Smokey Road, Alabaster.

-Incident from the 100 block of August Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic violence-criminal mischief from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham. A residential side window was damaged.

-Theft of property from the 41600 block of Alabama 25, Vincent. Miscellaneous cigars (10 count) valued at $11, miscellaneous candy bars (12 count) valued at $30, alcoholic banana shots (20 count) valued at $32.40, Crown Royal bottles (5 count) valued at $105, vapes (48 count) valued at $720 and Goody powders (30 count) valued at $80.70 were stolen.

-Incident from the 10500 block of Shelby County 11, Chelsea.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Lilly Drive, Sterrett.

-Identity theft from an unknown location. A total of $8,047.66 was stolen via a bank loan.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Food items valued at $41.54, cleaning supplies valued at $36.27, hair color valued at $10.97, deodorant valued at $5.97, accent decoration valued at $8.54 and miscellaneous items valued at $51.61 were stolen.

-DUI from Alabama 25 and Justice Road, Vincent.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana second degree from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A vape pen possibly containing THC oil and a small bag of marijuana (1.5 grams) were confiscated.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance from Alabama 155 at Shelby County 18, Montevallo. A vape pen possibly containing THC oil was confiscated.