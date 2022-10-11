UM to celebrate 126 years on Founders’ Day

FROM STAFF REPORTS

MONTEVALLO ­– The University of Montevallo will host several events across its campus Thursday, Oct. 13 as the institution celebrates 126 years of “making a difference in the lives of students” on Founders’ Day.

Blake Hudson, a 2002 UM graduate and dean of the Cumberland School of Law at Samford University, will serve as keynote speaker at the 11 a.m. convocation at Palmer Hall.

Founders’ Day will also feature the dedication of the Charles Webb Jr. Post Office at 2 p.m. Webb, who retired in 1977, delivered mail to every building on campus for more than 35 years.

The celebration will come to a close with the University of Montevallo National Alumni Association Awards Recognition Reception at Anna Irvin Dining Hall at 5:30 p.m. The 2022 Mary Lou Elder Williams Alumni Loyalty award winner will be recognized, along with the Outstanding Commitment to Teaching and Outstanding Staff Service award winners. The second installment of UM’s 15 Within 15 recognizing young alumni achieving greatness within 15 years of graduation will also be recognized at the event.