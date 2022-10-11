Valleydale Church to hold Fall Fest

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – More festival fun is coming this month with the return of Valleydale Church’s annual Fall Fest.

The festival will be held on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 3-6 p.m. at Valleydale Church.

“It is purely just a free event for the community,” Discipleship Assistant Kathy Compton said. “We’re hoping to have at least 100,000 pieces of candy to give out, free popcorn (and) free cotton candy. It’s just a fun event.”

For the past four years they have had 2,000 people come through during the event, she said.

“People come from all over,” Compton said. “Pelham, Hoover, Helena, (we) even had people come from up around the Gardendale area.”

To help alleviate the traffic congestion, they will have parking across the street with shuttles to bring attendees back and forth.

The festival will feature a hay ride, balloon twisters, face painters, inflatables and a petting zoo.

There will also be food trucks present at the event, however, the food is the only thing not free, she said.

“Our main purpose in doing it is to bring our community together,” Compton said. “For them to come onto our property (during) a non-threatening event so they can feel loved on by our church.”