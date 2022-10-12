Vincent and Thompson remain in top 10 for classification

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

Only a few weeks remain of the 2022-23 season, and only two teams remain in the top 10 for their classification in the ninth week of the season. Thompson is the only team in the Shelby County area to stay in the top 10 for the past and Vincent continues their historic season as they have held onto its spot within the top 10.

Once ranked No. 1 in the 7A classification, Thompson has held onto the No. 2 spot for another week. The Warriors have continued their winning streak since their early season loss to Lipscomb Academy by defeating the Oak Mountain Eagles in a 51-0 shutout. Thompson is now 5-0 in their region and 6-2 for the season.

The Warriors are set to take on No. 10 Tuscaloosa County on Friday, Oct. 14 in Tuscaloosa. The Wildcats haven’t had as successful of a season as Thompson has had this year, and have already lost to No. 6 Hewitt-Trussville and No. 3 Hoover. The Warriors have already played Hewitt-Trussville this season and won in a close game 14-12. Thompson is favored to win, Tuscaloosa County will most likely make things difficult for the Warriors and have the advantage of playing on their home field.

Vincent has climbed its way up in this historic season. The Yellow Jackets originally started the season unranked, but Vincent found itself at No. 8 in the 2A classification for another week. The Yellow Jackets are 7-1 overall and 6-1 in their region having only loss to No. 7 B.B. Comer 36-35.

The Yellow Jackets are set to face No. 10 Isabella at home on Friday, Oct. 14. Vincent is coming off a three-game winning streak and a recent shutout win against Woodland. The last ranked team Vincent played was B.B. Comer, but they lost by a matter of a point in the final seconds of the game after holding a significant lead for the majority of the game. Isabella lost to B.B. Comer as well this season losing 52-22 a couple of weeks prior to the upcoming game against Vincent. There is a chance the Yellow Jackets can keep their ranking ahead of playoffs.

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Auburn (18); 7-0; 225 Thompson; 6-2; 167 Hoover (1); 7-1; 155 Central-Phenix City; 6-2; 133 Fairhope; 6-1; 109 Hewitt-Trussville; 5-3; 94 Austin; 6-2; 67 Prattville; 5-2; 56 Opelika; 5-3; 21 Tuscaloosa Co.; 5-2; 18

Others receiving votes: Enterprise (4-3) 17, Florence (6-2) 12, Dothan (5-3) 6, Vestavia Hills (3-4) 2, Foley (4-3) 1.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (12); 8-0; 202 Clay-Chalkville (5); 6-1; 176 Theodore; 7-0; 146 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 8-0; 135 Mountain Brook; 6-1; 120 Hartselle (1); 8-0; 108 Muscle Shoals; 6-1; 63 Helena; 6-1; 40 Center Point; 7-1; 25 Gardendale; 5-2; 17

Others receiving votes: Carver-Montgomery (6-1) 16, Decatur (6-1) 14, Pike Road (5-2) 7, Pinson Valley (4-3) 7, Homewood (5-2) 4, Benjamin Russell (5-2) 3.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (19); 7-0; 228 Leeds; 7-0; 163 Moody; 8-0; 139 Pleasant Grove; 6-1; 127 Ramsay; 6-2; 112 Gulf Shores; 7-1; 101 Guntersville; 6-1; 64 Beauregard; 7-0; 60 Faith-Mobile; 6-1; 31 Arab; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Charles Henderson (6-1) 15, Demopolis (7-1) 15, Fairview (6-1) 9, Eufaula (5-2) 3.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (15); 8-0; 214 Anniston (3); 7-0; 173 Andalusia (1); 8-0; 162 Priceville; 8-0; 120 Handley; 7-1; 104 Jacksonville; 6-2; 80 T.R. Miller; 6-1; 60 Northside; 6-1; 53 Cherokee Co.; 6-1; 42 Etowah; 6-1; 34

Others receiving votes: Deshler (8-0) 24, Randolph (6-1) 7, Jackson (5-2) 3, Oneonta (6-1) 3, West Morgan (6-1) 3, American Chr. (6-2) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (13); 7-1; 203 Gordo (3); 7-1; 161 Piedmont (1); 5-2; 150 Opp (1); 6-1; 133 Winfield; 6-1; 108 Houston Aca.; 7-0; 95 St. James; 6-2; 72 Dadeville (1); 6-0; 60 Excel; 7-0; 44 Randolph Co.; 7-0; 14

Others receiving votes: Fayette Co. (6-1) 12, Madison Aca. (5-2) 10, Thomasville (5-2) 6, W.S. Neal (6-1) 6, Lauderdale Co. (5-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (7-1) 2, Sylvania (5-2) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Trinity (6-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (19); 7-0; 228 Highland Home; 8-0; 171 Ariton; 7-1; 151 Aliceville; 7-1; 129 Pisgah; 6-1; 103 Reeltown; 5-1; 88 B.B. Comer; 6-2; 67 Vincent; 7-1; 61 G.W. Long; 5-2; 34 Isabella; 6-1; 22

Others receiving votes: Southeastern-Blount (7-0) 15, Lexington (6-1) 8, Hatton (6-1) 6.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Elba (14); 7-0; 212 Leroy (5); 6-0; 186 Linden; 6-0; 151 Brantley; 5-2; 119 Valley Head; 7-0; 104 Spring Garden; 7-1; 89 Meek; 7-0; 76 Loachapoka; 7-0; 60 Sweet Water; 4-2; 46 Millry; 7-1; 31

Others receiving votes: Lynn (6-1) 6, Maplesville (5-2) 2, Pickens Co. (5-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Patrician (15); 7-0; 215 Lee-Scott (3); 7-0; 180 Jackson Aca. (1); 8-0; 154 Chambers Aca.; 5-2; 122 Clarke Prep; 5-2; 92 Glenwood; 4-3; 90 Crenshaw Chr.; 5-2; 64 Macon-East; 5-2; 59 Lowndes Aca.; 5-2; 53 Morgan Aca.; 5-2; 41

Others receiving votes: Autauga Aca. (3-3) 7, Edgewood (3-4) 6.