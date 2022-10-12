City of Chelsea to hold first ever Fall Craft Fair

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The city of Chelsea will be holding its first ever Fall Craft Fair on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

“It’s the first ever event like this we’ve held,” Mayor Tony Picklesimer said. “So, we’re excited about it and looking forward to great crowds. It’s on the second day of the rodeo so (there) will be a lot of people in (and) around Chelsea for that weekend, so we’re excited to see it happen.”

Registration for the event is still open and, vendors are asked to register by Saturday, Oct. 15. The fee for a vendor booth is $20.

“I’ve been wanting to do this for the last three years,” Programs Director Jane Ann Mueller said.

The event will have around 30 vendors with a variety of different crafts.

“It’s a variety of things, from woodworking to jewelry to door ornaments for the holidays,” Mueller said. “I think one lady does soaps and essential oils (and) there’s going to be some home décor pieces.”

There will also be food trucks present at the event.

“It should be something for everybody,” Mueller said. “It just gives the community a fall festival type (event) to enjoy.”

Those interested in keeping up-to-date with events in Chelsea can visit its website at Cityofchelsea.com