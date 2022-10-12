God Did It Ministries to hold annual motorcycle ride

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — To enjoy a good time while helping a good cause, sign up for the annual God Did It Ministries Motorcycle Ride on Saturday, Oct. 22 at Buck Creek Park in Alabaster.

Registration for the ride begins that morning at 9 a.m. at the park, and kickstands will go up at 10 a.m. Riders may register either in person or online beforehand at Gdiministries.org.

Proceeds from the ride will assist local families in need with items such as school supplies.

“The annual God Did It Ministries Motorcycle Ride is a great way for the community to make a difference in a fun way,” said spokesperson Brandon Matthews. “All of the proceeds from the ride help GDI provide school supplies, Christmas for families in need, and a whole lot more.”

God Did It Ministries was founded by Sanchez Tanniehill, an Alabaster native, author and gospel recording artist. His autobiography seeks to inspire others because “God did it” for Sanchez. At 6 weeks old, Sanchez had a stroke and doctors told his mother that he would never walk or talk. His mother, however, never stopped believing in miracles and today Sanchez is living proof of her faith.

For more information about the organization, visit the aforementioned website or the ministry’s official Facebook page.