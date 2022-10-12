Pelham-Alabaster Rotary club to host Southern Christmas Bazaar

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

PELHAM – The Pelham-Alabaster Rotary Club is gearing up to host its annual Southern Christmas Bazaar fundraiser on Friday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The event will be held at the Pelham Civic Complex.

Vendors are still needed for the event, which will feature merchants from across Alabama and the southeastern United States, who are invited to bring items for guests to shop and enjoy.

Some of the items available for purchase at the event will include clothing, food, collectibles, decorations, ornaments and food.

Tickets for the event are $8 for adults and $3 for children. There is a $1 discount available on each ticket with a canned food item to be donated to Oak Mountain Ministries. Tickets can be purchased at the door.

All proceeds from the Southern Christmas Bazaar event will go toward projects of the Alabaster-Pelham Rotary Club.

The Alabaster-Pelham Rotary Club started more than 50 years ago by local businessmen.

Over the last 10 years, the Rotary’s A Southern Christmas Bazaar has raised more than $150,000 to donate back to Shelby County.

Donations have been made to various groups such as the Pelham Public Library, the Community of Hope, Backpack Buddies, Manna Ministries, the King’s Ranch Equestrian Program and others.

For more information about this year’s Christmas Bazaar, visit Rotarysouthernchristmas.com.