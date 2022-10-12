Registration opens for SC youth basketball

October 12, 2022

COLUMBIANA – It’s time for basketball season, and Shelby County is looking for more wildcats.

Shelby Co. Youth Basketball is looking for players from first grade to age 15 to register for 2022 Wildcat Youth Basketball.

Registration will be at Elvin Hill Elementary School on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 8 a.m. to noon.

Registration is $100 a player and $85 for each additional player.

Those who are interested in learning more can visit Facebook.com/profile.php?id=100064204445006

