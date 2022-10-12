The Nexus to host teen movie night, trunk or treat

By SCOTT MIMS | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER — The Nexus, the student ministry of First United Methodist Church of Alabaster, is hosting a Halloween Teen Movie Night on Saturday, Oct. 22 from 6-9 p.m. at the church’s Restore Building.

The movie “The Addams Family” will be shown at the event, which is open to everyone in the community ages 12-17. The movie will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Popcorn and water will be provided, and additional concessions will be available for $1 each. A youth room with games is open at the facility for those who do not wish to watch the movie.

“One of the missions we have is making sure we not only provide a ministry for the students who regularly attend the church, but we also want to provide a place for all the students in the community to come hang out together,” said Kaite Allred, director of youth ministries at FUMC Alabaster.

The Nexus, the church’s student ministry, stands for “Nourish, Embrace, Extend, Uplift and Support.” The group will also host a Trunk or Treat event on Saturday, Oct. 29 from 3-5 p.m. at the founding church’s parking lot across from Burger King on Alabama Highway 119. This event will include games and face painting.

“We just invite them to come out and have some fun with games and face painting and get some candy,” Allred said.

For more information, visit The Nexus’ Facebook page or call 205-663-0509.