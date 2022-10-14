Alabaster boutique to hold third clothing drive for domestic violence victims

By EMILY SPARACINO | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Boutique owner Keela Lowery is preparing for her third clothing drive to help victims of domestic violence.

The drive will be held at Lowery’s shop, Shabby Chik Kidz Boutique in Alabaster, on Saturday, Oct. 15 starting at 9 a.m.

“For people’s gently used clothes, I will give 25 percent off their entire purchase of new clothes at the store,” Lowery said. “Last year was amazing, and God really moved on the heart of the community. I had people pulling up at the back to drop donations off.”

All clothing donations will go to SafeHouse of Shelby County, a nonprofit organization that provides domestic and sexual violence response, prevention and intervention programs for communities in Shelby and surrounding counties.

Lowery holds her clothing drives in October to coincide with Domestic Violence Awareness Month.

Prior to her first clothing drive last year, Lowery opened up about her past struggles with domestic violence, an issue she insists must not be overlooked for the victims’ sake.

“To us, all of our stories are bad, and they are terrible especially while living it, but the ones who didn’t make it out (are) the ones whose story is the worst,” Lowery said. “In all honesty, during the worst times when I was so broken, I was embarrassed, and I didn’t want anyone to know just how bad things really were. God is using my story of redemption and healing to encourage others, and my heart’s desire is that he continues to use me.”

Lowery is planning to host a candlelight vigil at her shop on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 7 p.m.

“Not only will I be sharing some of my story, but other overcomers–victims–will be, also,” Lowery said. “The vigil is for the ones who have overcome, who are still in domestic violence and the ones who tragically lost their lives to domestic violence and sexual abuse.”

Shabby Chik Kidz Boutique is located at 1123 1st St. N. in downtown Alabaster.

More information about SafeHouse and its services can be found at Safehouse.org.