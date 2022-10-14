Alabaster to host Hocus Pocus movie showing at Veterans Park

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – For those wishing to have a spooky movie experience under the stars, the city of Alabaster will show Hocus Pocus at Veterans Park on Friday, Oct. 28.

The movie will begin at 7 p.m. with a food truck on-site beginning at 6 p.m. for those wishing to purchase refreshments prior to the movie.

The event is free, but money for purchasing items from the food truck will be needed.

Hocus Pocus is a Walt Disney film and is rated PG with a runtime of 95 minutes.

The movie is about three 17th-century witches, hanged for their murderous crimes, who become resurrected on Halloween in modern-day Salem by an unsuspecting boy, who must figure out how to get them back in the ground.

The event is sponsored by Alabaster Parks and Recreation.

Those planning to attend should bring their own lawn chairs or blankets.

Veterans Park is located at 7305 Highway 119 in Alabaster.

For more information about the upcoming event, visit the city’s website at cityofalabaster.com.