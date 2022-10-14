Chelsea Hornets fall to No. 3 Hoover in 38-0 shutout

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

HOOVER – Two fumble recoveries and major plays made by the defense to wear down the Buccaneers’ offensive moves still weren’t enough to stop Hoover from defeating Chelsea in a 38-0 shutout on Friday, Oct. 14, at the Hoover Met.

The Hornets almost have one complete season of being in the 7A classification under their belt, Chelsea fought in their game against No. 3 Hoover to the very end.

Chelsea started the first quarter off strong with a recovery of Hoover’s ball within the remaining four minutes of the quarter on the 25-yard line. Unfortunately, the fumble recovery did not result in a touchdown. JyDarian McKinney did manage to get several successful first downs for Chelsea.

The Hornets’ defense halted many of the Buccaneers’ attempts for a touchdown throughout the first part of the half, however, Hoover managed to add the first touchdown of the evening with 30 seconds left of the first quarter.

In their second-to-last region battle of the season, the Hornets managed to keep the game’s score low into the remainder of the second quarter. Chelsea’s defense continued to stop Hoover’s offense and avoided a touchdown by the Buccaneers in the second quarter. Anderson Brooks made an incredible sack that resulted in a several-yard loss for the Buccaneers. Hoover did end the first half with three more points after a successful field goal.

Chelsea was trailing behind Hoover 10-0 when they entered the second half of the Friday night game.

The Hornets began to wear down into the second portion of the game against Hoover. Within the first two minutes of the third quarter, Hoover added the first touchdown of the second half onto the scoreboard.

Hoover had two more touchdowns shortly after their first one of the second portion of the game and the Hornets were now trailing 31-0 with four minutes left of the third quarter. Chelsea made several more attempts to get a touchdown onto the scoreboard, but all their drives were unsuccessful.

The Hornets had yet another fumble recovery of Hoover’s ball to start the fourth and final quarter of the game, however, the recovery did not result in any points for Chelsea. The Buccaneers concluded their victory with one final touchdown in the last three minutes of the game.

“Our kids played hard,” Chelsea’s head coach Todd Cassity said about the Hornets’ performance against the Buccaneers. “I’m so proud of the way the kids keep fighting no matter what. This is a young bunch, they’re going to keep growing and getting better.”

Chelsea’s last game will be on Friday, Oct. 21 against Hewitt-Trussville.