Alabaster fall yard sale planned for Nov. 5; registration open

By EMILY REED | Special to the Reporter

ALABASTER – Registration is now open for the Alabaster city-wide fall yard sale on Saturday, Nov. 5 beginning at 8 a.m. at Buck Creek Park.

Those wishing to receive a spot to sell items in the sale will have until Oct. 21 or until the 78 spaces are no longer available, whichever occurs first.

There is a $10 fee to register for a spot which includes a 20×20 space.

The city provides the space and advertising, and those wishing to sell in the event provide their own tables, chairs, canopies, etc.

A charitable organization will arrive on-site around noon on the day of the yard sale for those wishing to donate their unsold items rather than taking them back home.

A rainout date has been scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 12 from 8 a.m. until noon.

The yard sale allows those wishing to clean out their homes the opportunity to sell items in a public space.

It also allows treasure hunters the thrill of finding great deals on items.

In 2021, there were roughly 56, vendors and the spring yard sale garnered about 70 vendors, so the event continues to grow in size.

Booths during the spring event varied from arts and crafts to baked goods and even a music truck.

For more information about the event, contact Morgan Lawley at 205-664-6840 or mnlawley@cityofalabaster.com.