Pelham announces Fall Fun Day and Music in the Park

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Residents of Pelham can partake in free, autumn-themed fun this month in Pelham City Park.

Pelham’s Fall Fun Day is set for Sunday, Oct. 30 in Pelham City Park from 2:30-6 p.m.

“Recreation, rest, family, friends—whatever your reason for coming to the park, we strive to make each visit a great experience,” Alicia Walters Pelham Parks and Recreation assistant director said. “City Park brings people together to rest, run, unplug and meet new friends.”

Walters said this is the very first Fall Fun Day in the park that Pelham is hosting.

“This will be the first year to host a Fall Fun Day in the park, but we are anticipating a great turn out from the community,” Walters said. “Each year the library has offered an indoor fall carnival for younger ages, but the goal this year is to offer a larger event and focus on the community.”

Walters said there will be bounce houses, face painting, carnival games, crafts, costume and a trick-or-treat trail with lots of candy.

“We believe the trick-or-treat trail will be the highlight folks will not want to miss,” she said. “We are excited to have city departments; community agencies and community groups be a part of the trail.”

Walters said a prize will be awarded to “Best Decorated Booth.”

“Following this event is our last Music in the Park from 4:30-6 p.m.,” Walters said. “Sweet Tea Trio will be playing and food trucks will be available onsite to grab dinner during the performance.”

Music in the Park will follow Fall Fun Day on Sunday, Oct. 30. Walters said attendees can expect Music in the Park to occur every Sunday in October.

“This is the third year to offer Music in the Park,” Walters said. “The first year we were in the middle of COVID, and the community begged for more. We now offer Music in the Park (on) Sundays in October.”

Walters said a variety of music can be expected.

“The community can expect a different genre and different band each Sunday,” Walters said. “Bring a blanket, chair, grab some dinner out of one of the food trucks and enjoy some entertainment.”

An ‘80s rock band, Vinyl Rock, will play Sunday, Oct. 16. The Black Sedan will play Sunday, Oct. 23 and Sweet Tea Trio will play Sunday, Oct. 30.

“We believe our community events help build a stronger community,” Walters said. “We encourage all ages to come out, unplug and enjoy the park.”

Music in the Park is a free event and will occur every Sunday at Pelham City Park. More information can be found at Pelhamalabama.gov or by emailing Alicia Walters at awalters@pelhamalabama.gov.