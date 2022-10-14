Pelham wins area tourney, Briarwood advances to regionals

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

PELHAM – Pelham, Briarwood, Helena and John Carroll Catholic all competed for the chance to be the next Class 6A, Area 8 region champions and progress to the Super Regional next week. The latest Super Regional tournament champs Pelham and runner-up Briarwood both secured their spot at next week’s tournament to Super Regional.

The tournament started off in a thrilling match between Pelham and John Carroll Catholic. Pelham started the match off with a win by defeating the Cavaliers 25-13. The Panthers held a lead that they carried throughout the first set but fell short in the second.

Pelham was unable to carry the significant lead that they had in the previous set. During the second set, the Panthers trailed behind John Carroll Catholic for the entirety of the set. Ultimately, Pelham fell to the Cavaliers 25-18.

The Panthers managed to make a major comeback in the third and had another lead that they carried in the set. Pelham’s several-point lead led to the second victory defeating John Carroll Catholic 25-18.

Pelham secured their spot for the championship match for the evening by defeating the Cavaliers in the fourth and final set. John Carroll Catholic was unable to catch up to the Panthers in the close-set. Pelham won the fourth set 25-18 and the match 3-1.

Briarwood and Helena faced off in the second match of the evening before the victor took on Pelham in the championship match later that night. The Huskies started the match with a win against the Lions. Helena defeated Briarwood in the first set 25-16.

The Lions successfully made a comeback in the second set with a six-point lead over the Huskies. Briarwood won 25-19, and Helena and the Lions were both 1-1.

Entering the third set of the match, Briarwood managed to obtain another successful set against the Huskies. The Lions held another several-point lead, winning 25-17.

Helena evened the match score 2-2 with a win in the fourth set of the match. The Huskies defeated the Lions for a second time 25-21.

Despite Helena’s strong start to the match and a comeback in the fourth set, the Huskies fell to the Lions in the fifth and final set of the match. Briarwood secured their spot in both the championship match and the Super Regional tournament by defeating Helena 15-11.

Briarwood and Pelham faced each other in the championship match Thursday evening. The Panthers started the set with a win against the Lions. Pelham led the set 25-19.

The Lions came out victoriously in the second set of the match. The close set ended with Briarwood evening the match score 1-1 winning with a 12-point lead 25-13.

Pelham returned to the third set after the loss of the second by keeping Briarwood on their toes throughout the set. The Panthers closed out the third set with a close win 25-23.

Pelham secured their Class 6A, Area 8 champion title when they concluded the fourth and final set of the championship match by defeating Briarwood 25-20.

Both Pelham and Briarwood will be present at the Super Regional tournament next week.