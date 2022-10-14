Shelby County BOE approves 2023 fiscal budget

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

COLUMBIANA – The Shelby County Board of Education has finalized its budget for the 2023 fiscal year.

In a meeting on Sept. 29, the BOE approved a $223 million budget for the 2023 fiscal year beginning on Oct. 1 and ending on Sept. 30, 2023.

“This was a difficult budget, and it took a long time,” Assistant Superintendent of Finance John Gwin said. “We really feel good about this, that we have a good balance this year.”

Work on the budget began around January or February and took about a half of year of work to finalize, he said.

The board’s approval of the budget came after an overview of the budget during meetings on Sept. 15 and Sept. 29.

During the first meeting, Gwin provided a breakdown of the general fund, capital projects fund and debt service fund. In the second budget hearing, Gwin provided a breakdown of the special revenue fund, fiduciary fund and system wide expenditures.

The Shelby County School District is projecting around $223 million in revenues and around $217 million in expenditures, with other fund sources totaling just over $4 million.

The ending fund balance is projected to be more than $44 million.

During the second budget hearing, Gwin provided a breakdown of system wide expenditures.

Forty-six Percent or $149 million of system wide expenditures go directly into the classroom, he said.

Eight Percent of expenditures go to operations for an amount of more than $27 million and 13 percent, or more than $43 million goes to instructional support. Auxiliary took up 11 percent or less than $34 million, and capital outlay took up 13 percent or more than $41 million.

The remaining percentages were taken by administrative, operations, debit service and other.

“I know it represents a serious great deal of work, and we appreciate the tenacity with which you have attacked this,” Board President Aubrey Miller said.

In other business, the board:

Heard about new CTE programs.

Heard a breakdown on the latest construction projects by Barbara Snyder.

Approved consideration of AASB Nomination for District 5 Director.

Heard a report from Superintendent Dr. Lewis Brooks.

The next Shelby County BOE meeting will take place on Thursday, Oct. 20 at 5 p.m. at the Central Office in Columbiana.

Those who wish to stay up to date with the Shelby County school system may visit its website at Shelby.k12.al.us.