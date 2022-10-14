Thompson wins 7th in a row, sets showdown with Hoover

By SETH HAGAN | Special to the reporter

TUSCALOOSA — The Thompson Warriors sped out of the gate for another lightning-quick start and another blowout region win Friday, Oct 14. Thompson scored four touchdowns in the first quarter and built a 42-point halftime lead to leave no doubt against Tuscaloosa County 49-7.

The Warrior defense didn’t let the Wildcats budge beyond their first series in the opening three possessions as AJ Green and the offense began a dominant night.

The senior running back broke through for touchdowns of 15 and 19 yards as Thompson scored twice in the first three minutes. Michael Dujon was the next to do damage and found the end zone on the next two drives including a 48-yard scamper with 6:26 in the first quarter for a 21-0 lead.

On their fourth drive, quarterback Zach Sims unleashed a huge pass from his own 11-yard line and hit Kolby Hearn in stride for a 70-yard gain. Two plays later, Dujon plunged in from the 5-yard line to cap off another huge start for Thompson.

The defense piled up 11 tackles for loss in the first half alone with Peter Woods, Seth Hampton and Jayden Davis grabbing two a piece. Kelby Taylor also hauled in his second interception and a recovered fumble gave the unit 18 turnovers in their last five games.

Quarterback Trent Seaborn was excellent in relief again going 8-10 with two touchdown passes. The first was a beautiful ball with great touch to Deuce Oliver who weaved his way behind the defense for a 37-yard score. The second went to Korbyn Williams from 11 yards out as time expired for the first half.

Omari Thomas returned the opening kickoff of the second half to midfield and a facemask penalty on the Wildcats gave Thompson just 34 yards to go for their final score. Thomas put together 30 yards on his next four rushes to put the warriors squarely in the red zone. Two plays later, AJ Green finished off the drive with an 11-yard run for a 49-0 lead with 8:35 to go in the third quarter.

Zach Sims finished 3-7 for 107 yards while Seaborn went for 128 yards and two touchdowns. Michael Dujon and AJ Green had 65 and 64 yards, respectively, with five touchdowns between them. Kolby Hearn led the team in receiving with 90 yards on four catches. Quendarius McCall had a great debut on offense with two receptions for 79 yards while Deuce Oliver also grabbed two balls for 40 yards and a touchdown.

Seth Hampton and Peter Woods led the defense with 4 solo tackles each with half of those for loss. Vini Pires registered 3.5 tackles while Jayden Davis finished with two tackles for loss.

The win sets up a winner-take-all showdown for the Region 3 crown next week as the Warriors welcome the Hoover Buccaneers next Friday, Oct 21 at 7 p.m.