Calera, Briarwood, Thompson have players named to Alabama All-Star roster

Several local football players continue to represent Shelby County in the 36th annual Alabama-Mississippi All-Star Football Classic on Saturday, Dec. 10 at Mobile and the University of South Alabama’s Hancock Whitney Stadium.

The AHSACDA All-Star Selection Committee selected the players for this year’s game after receiving nominations from coaches statewide. This year Thompson, Briarwood and Calera will represent the county with five players chosen to participate.

“We would like to thank the selection committee for doing their due diligence in picking this year’s team,” said AHSADCA Director Brandon Dean. “Picking from some such a deep talent pool was not an easy task. We believe this is an extraordinarily talented and high character group of student-athletes who will be outstanding representatives of their schools and communities. We look forward to competing against Mississippi in Mobile this December, on the campus of the University of South Alabama.”

Seth Hampton, Peter Woods and Stanton Ramil will represent Thompson in this year’s game. Hampton has had an impressive season so far as a leader of the Thompson defense, while Clemson commit and five-star player Woods will join Hampton as a star defensive lineman and Ramil as a top offensive lineman.

Braylyn Farrington will represent Calera in this year’s game. The wide receiver has done well in his career at Calera, while he has become the leader of the Eagles’ offense as a senior with game-changing ability in the kick return game and the receiving game.

Briarwood’s Christopher Vizzina will also be representing the Lions and the county in December. The Clemson commit previous to his senior season had a combined for more than 4,200 passing yards, more than 800 rushing yards and 45 touchdowns.

This year, against one of the most challenging schedules he has faced, he’s continued to put up special numbers.

Last year, Conner Harrell, edge rusher Jeremiah Alexander and defensive back Tre’Quon Fegans represented Thompson in the game. Calera’s Kobe Prentice and Pelham’s Caleb Newell also represented Shelby County in Mississippi last December.

Alabama beat Mississippi last December at Hattiesburg (MS) 20-0. The series started in 1988 with Alabama winning three overtimes 24-21. The 35th game improved Alabama’s record in 24-11 overall. Mississippi has won all three games played in Mississippi (2015, 2017 and 2019). Alabama has a 23-8 edge in all games played in Alabama.