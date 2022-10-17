Chelsea Village holds second annual fall festival

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – There were vendors, rides, dogs and fun this past weekend at the second annual Chelsea Village Fall Festival.

The festival was held on Saturday, Oct. 15 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and was located at the Chelsea Village Shopping Center on 10699 Old Highway 280, Chelsea.

The event was hosted by Eyes on Chelsea Vision Care and Sara Beth’s Gymnasts.

“So, our event is for local small businesses, to give them the opportunity to connect with the community and for the community to connect with them,” said Sara Beth Gilbert owner of Sara Beth’s gymnasts. “We just wanted to bring everybody together.”

The festival had around 32 vendors in attendance.

“We couldn’t ask for a prettier day,” Gilbert said. “We’ve got great weather, fabulous people (and) wonderful friends coming out. We’re connecting with lots of new folks as well as seeing lots of familiar faces, which has been really nice too.”

There was also live music, food trucks, an inflatable slide and a ride for kids.

“A lot of people didn’t even realize that these businesses were back here, and so that was our main reason (for) why we started it,” said Eyes on Chelsea owner Dr. Jessica Palmer. “There’s a bunch of Chelsea businesses to come out and support.”

Dixie Girl Dog rescue attended the festival and had dogs available for adoption.

“We hope it continues annually, and more people come out just for some family fun,” Palmer said.