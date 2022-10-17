Dot Lucas, of Montevallo, AL, born August 27, 1928, and was received into heaven by her Lord & Savior Jesus Christ on October 14, 2022. She was preceded into death by her husband, E.R “Sonny” Lucas, her parents Howard & Lualle Mitchell, her sister Eloise Edwards (Ray).

Dot was a lifetime member of Enon Baptist Church, 70+ year member of Montevallo Homemaker’s Club, member of Chilton Co. Cattlemen’s Association & RSVP member. At Enon Baptist Church she faithfully served as a preschool Sunday school teacher for 65+ years, VBS, GAs, Yesterday’s Youth leader, and served on numerous committees.

She is survived by her three daughters – Annette Martin (Eddie), Janet Minshew (Danny) and Joan Spiess (Ernie), her seven grandchildren – Justin Martin (Wendy), Ellie Littleton (Brad), Reginald Stuman (Monica), Mark Minshew (Nicole), Rachel Rachels (Phil), Kelli Strong, and Jodi Northcult (Kevin). She is also survived by her twenty grandchildren and six great grands, as well as a host of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Enon Baptist Church’s Bus Fund in honor of Dot.

Visitation will be held Tuesday October 18, 2022 at Enon Baptist Church from 2:00-3:00pm. The Celebration of Life will follow visitation at 3:00pm at Enon Baptist Church.