Local teams finish in the top 10 in 31st annual Husky Challenge

TRUSSVILLE – The 31st annual Husky Challenge was hosted by Hewitt-Trussville on Saturday, Oct. 15. Helena, Oak Mountain, Thompson, Briarwood, Shelby County, Indian Springs, Montevallo, Cornerstone and Calera all traveled to Trussville to participate in the yearly meet.

Helena’s boys team placed fourth overall out of the 19 schools that placed in the 5K on Saturday. Senior Caden Blackman and Aspen Warren placed within the top 20 for the Huskies. Blackman came in seventh out of the 170 runners who ran in the challenge with a time of 16:43:47. Warren came in 16th place timing at 17:22:58.

Oak Mountain finished fifth in the boys race with one runner finishing in the top 10. Sophomore John Shoemaker finished in 10th place for the Eagles with a time of 16:59:94.

Thompson’s boys team came in sixth in the race with only one runner finishing within the top 25 in the Husky Challenge. Junior Matthew Hamlin completed the race timing at 17:33:92 in 24th place.

Coming in 11th place was Briarwood’s boys team with senior Brandon Dixon finishing within the top 25 for the Lion. Placing 21st overall, Dixon timed at 17:26.08.

River Horton and Alex Fleming placed within the top 100 for Shelby County’s boys team. The Wildcats finished in 15 out of the 19 teams that placed.

Trailing behind Shelby County, Indian Springs placed 16 overall. Quinn Conroy placed within the top 100 for Indian Spring finishing in 77th.

Pelham finished in 17th place in the boys race. Senior Michael Kuper came in 31st with a time of 17:43.10.

Calera, Cornerstone and Montevallo did not place overall as a team, however, Calera’s Tucker Busby, Cornerstone’s Julius Bonner, and Montevallo’s Aiden Glenn all finished within the top 150 for the boys race.

Oak Mountain’s girls team placed fifth out of the 14 schools that placed in the event. Junior Lauren Cole and Faith Scardino placed in the top 20 for the Eagles. Cole came in 12th out of the 125 girls who competed with a time of 20:13:73. Scardino finished with a time of 20:45.23 in 18th place.

Trailing behind in sixth place, Briarwood had two runners place in the top 10. Sophomore Mary Grace Parker finished in eighth place timing at 19:58:42. Junior Bela Doss placed 10th overall with a time of 20:07:58.

Freshman Emily Wester finished in 24th with a time of 21:00:88 for Pelham. The Panthers placed seventh in the meet with two runners in the top 30. Janelle Ramos came in 27th place timing at 21:14:56.

Thompson finished in 10th place in the girls race in Trussville. The Warriors had sophomore Dia Montiel-Duenas place within the top 50. Montiel-Duenas finished in 43rd place timing at 22:12:71.

Helena’s girls team followed Thompson by coming in 11th overall. Ashlynn Beery placed within the top 25 for the Huskies. Beery timed at 20:56:84 and finished in 22nd place.

Catherine Hinson finished in the top 50 for Indian Springs which placed 14th in the girls race. Hinson placed 32nd overall timing at 21:22:43.

Montevallo and Cornerstone girls teams did not place overall in the event, however, Montevallo’s Meredith Adams and Cornerstone’s De’Nya Reynolds finished within the top 100.