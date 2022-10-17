Mt Laurel fall festival has another successful year

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

NORTH SHELBY – With fall foliage setting the stage, the town of Mt Laurel held its annual fall festival Saturday, Oct. 15, with another successful year of local residents flocking the streets for crafts, vendors and food.

Arc Realty and the town of Mt Laurel were executive sponsors of the event.

“It’s an annual event that a lot of folks look forward to each year,” said Chelsea City council member and Mt Laurel Arc Realty Office realtor Tiffany Bittner. “Overall, we feel like it was a huge success.”

She said that vendors come from all over the state and there were more than 200 in attendance this year.

“The town of Mt Laurel is so unique,” Bittner said. “The atmosphere that it provides with the craftsman style architecture, the rocks walls, the charm of the community provides such a beautiful backdrop. We feel it’s like being in a hallmark movie or set.”

She also explained that brick and mortar business opened their doors during the event.

The festival had activities such as a craft fair, inflatables, live music, food trucks, a farmers market and more.

“We feel like continuing to provide the fall festival and spring festival is important,” Bittner said. “We want to bring the community together in any way possible.

The town of Mt Laurel will hold a spring festival on Saturday, April 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. The event will provide similar festivities to it autumn counterpart.

“We just look forward to seeing everyone come out again,” Bittner said.

Those interested in learning more may visit Mtlaurel.com or call (205) 408-TOWN.