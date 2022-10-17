Tom Lefebvre named Lifetime Volunteer of Helena

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

HELENA – A “Thank you volunteers” event was held to honor those in the Helena area who have volunteered their time to help make the city a better place.

The event was held Sunday, Oct. 16 at Helena Steakhouse and was hosted by Hewey Woodman to give out the Lifetime Volunteer award.

“The city of Helena has always been so faithful in doing this and supporting volunteers,” Woodman said. “I just wanted to thank them for their service, and (for) allowing volunteers to help.”

Woodman said he is very grateful for the time volunteers have dedicated to the city.

“I want to thank you all for giving your time to make this community better,” he said. “People have various amount of money, there is rich, there is poor, but God gave us all basically the same amount of time on this earth. And y’all made the decision to take some of that time and give back to other people. There’s fewer and fewer people who do that.”

Woodman said that everyone who has volunteered has kindness within them.

“You are among some of the kindest, most generous people in Helena,” Woodman said. “The people sitting next to you have dreams and aspirations for improving the world and the community around us.”

Woodman then awarded Tom Lefebvre as the recipient of this year’s “Lifetime Volunteer of Helena” award and listed his accomplishments.

“I want to say a few words about that person,” he said. “This lifetime volunteer moved to Helena over 40 years ago and has served as a volunteer to this day. They were the founding member of the Helena Citavan, Buck Creek Festival, Movies in the Park and the Helena Business Association.”

Woodman goes on to speak about all the unpaid work done around by Lefebvre around the city of Helena and how it has bettered the community.

“They have served unpaid on the Planning and Zoning Board and worked on the acquisition development of the sports complex, Helena Intermediate School and Cahaba Lily Park. They have served 15 years as a volunteer fireman in Helena, 10 years as a softball coach and now in his 10th year as a Helena school bus driver, please join me in congratulating Tom Lefebvre.”

Lefebvre was met with applause in receiving his award from friends, family and fellow volunteers in the community.

“Tom, we wanted to thank you,” Woodman said.

More information on volunteering for the city of Helena and how to become more involved in the community can be found at CityofHelena.org.