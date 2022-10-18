Grateful Lotus Boutique holds grand opening in Helena

By MICHELLE LOVE | For the Reporter

HELENA ­– The citizens of Helena now have a new brick-and-mortar fashion hotspot to support in the form of the Grateful Lotus Clothing and Gifts boutique.

Members of the Helena City Council, Helena Business Association and excited patrons gathered outside the storefront on Saturday morning, Oct. 15 to celebrate the store’s official opening with a special ribbon cutting.

“[We are] extremely proud of you,” Mayor Brian Puckett said to the store’s owner Macie Fulmer. “On behalf of myself, Council President Lobell, Councilman Woodman, Councilwoman Joseph and all of the other City Council members as well, we are all so excited that you are finally opening a brick-and-mortar store.”

The store offers high-quality and diverse fashions for women of all sizes and varying tastes. The store is adorned with styles that range from comfortable flannel to trendy skirts and even some Boho blouses and dresses. Patrons also have a variety of jewelry options to choose from, and Fulmer said whether you buy something or not, she wants people to always feel welcome.

“That was a huge priority for me,” she said. “I wanted a warm and inviting and welcoming environment where everybody is welcome. It’s a loving space.”

Fulmer said it’s a little overwhelming to see the project she has poured so much hard work into finally coming to fruition, but she said she credits her and the store’s path to God.

When asked what her goals are for the store’s role in the Helena community, Fulmer smiled and said it all boils down to building confidence.

“The whole reason I started this was so women would love themselves and be confident in the skin they’re in,” she said. “Everybody wants to change and be a better person, but you have to love who you are now. You can’t hate the version you are now or hate your past person in order to change, you have to love yourself for who you are in the moment. That’s my whole goal is to build confidence.”

The Grateful Lotus is located at 127 Ace Place in Helena and is open from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday and is closed on Sundays.