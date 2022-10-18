Hoover City Council approves upgrades to Spain Park High School’s baseball field

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

HOOVER – The Hoover City council voted on a resolution that will lead to upgrades to the baseball field for Spain Park High School in a city council meeting on Monday, Oct. 17.

The approved resolution is a significant collaboration between the city of Hoover and Hoover City Schools.

“If you recall that during our budget presentation, we talked about an opportunity we believe we might have to turf at least one field in every ball park in the city as well as our high schools, our two baseball fields,” Mayor Frank V. Brocato said. “I am happy to say that we’ve been working very hard on making that happen and have been in great discussions with our school board, and I’m here to report that we are ready to move forward… with actually turfing nine of these fields.”

This collaboration is a multi-million-dollar partnership and includes:

-The installation of new turf on the baseball fields at Spain Park High, Hoover High School and 7 COH baseball fields at neighborhood athletic parks.

-Brand new restroom facilities at Spain Park and Hoover High School’s baseball and softball fields.

“It will bring many of our fields up to industry standard, particularly our high schools,” Brocato said. “Their field now will match any in the state of Alabama.”

The cost estimate for the project is more than $9 million. The nine fields that the City Council voted on are expenses for the city. Part of the partnership involves the Board of Education turfing softball fields.

The Hoover City Board of education will meet on Tuesday, Oct. 18 and will further discuss the collaboration.