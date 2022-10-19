Alabaster plans 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail

By EMILY REED | Special for the Reporter

ALABASTER – The city of Alabaster is gearing up for the 14th annual Fall Fest at Buck Creek Trail on Saturday, Oct. 29.

The event will be held from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

The Buck Creek Trail and the Municipal Green near city hall and the Senior Center help to provide the venue for the event.

Admission is free and features more than 100 vendors.

There will also be a trick-or-treat trail, food vendors, live music by Sassy Brown Band, hay rides, pumpkin painting ($2), inflatables, carnival rides and a pumpkin hunt which consists of attendees trying to locate 20 hidden pumpkins in trees.

In previous years, the popular attraction has been the trick-or-treat trail, and residents planning to attend are encouraged to dress up in costumes to get candy.

There will be free trick-or-treat bags available at the first table on the trail while supplies last.

The rain-out number is 205-378-4055.

The park is located at 1953 Municipal Way. For more information about parking details, visit the city’s website at Cityofalabaster.com.