Chelsea City Council approves proclamations, donation to CHHS wrestling

By NOAH WORTHAM | Staff Writer

CHELSEA – The Chelsea mayor made proclamations for the month of November, and the Chelsea City Council approved the donation of funds to the CHHS wrestling program during a regularly scheduled meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 18.

During the meeting, Mayor Tony Picklesimer declared November 2022 as “National Hospice and Palliative Care Month.”

“For more than 40 years, hospices (have helped) provide comfort and dignity to millions of people (who) rely on them to spend their final months at home surrounded by their loved ones,” Picklesimer said. “I therefore resolve to proclaim that November 2022 will be ‘National Hospice and Palliative Care Month’ and encourage our citizens to increase their understanding and awareness of care at the end of life, discuss their end of life wishes with their families and observe this month with appropriate activities (and) programs.”

The mayor also made a proclamation for Tuesday, Nov. 1 to be declared as “National Family Literacy Day.”

“I, Mayor Tony Picklesimer, do hereby proclaim Nov. 1 as ‘National Family Literacy Day’ in Chelsea, Alabama,” he said, “to underscore the importance of liberty and celebrate the joys of reading and encourage residents to promote literacy by reading together as a family and to extend our deepest appreciation to our local librarian, educators and literacy service providers for their tireless efforts to strengthen the literacy of our children in our community.”

Both of the mayor’s proclamations were approved by the Chelsea City Council.

In other business, the council:

– Approved resolution 1032 which allows the donation of funds to support the Chelsea High School wrestling program.

– Approved resolution 1033 to award Nick Grant funds to Chelsea Park Elementary School.

– Approved resolution 1034 to award Nick Grant funds to Chelsea Middle School.

– Approved resolution 1035 to award Nick Grant funds to Chelsea High School.

– Approved Resolution 1036 to award Nick Grant funds to Forest Oaks Elementary School.

The next Chelsea City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 1 at 6 p.m. with pre-council beginning at 4:30 p.m.