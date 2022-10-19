OMSP Harvest Festival set for Oct. 23

By LIZZIE BOWEN | Staff Writer

PELHAM – Harvest Festival is a day chalked full of fun and fall festivities in Oak Mountain State Park.

Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Fest will be held Saturday, Oct. 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Events Coordinator Anna Jones said the park is excited for the event.

“We are really excited about it this year,” Jones said. “There are ton of activities, there will be bounce houses for kids, food vendors for people to eat, horse rides for kids, local businesses and we are really trying to support our local community.”

Those in attendance will also have the opportunity to view live animals at the festival.

“We will have yard games and some educational opportunities as far as interacting with our park naturalists,” Jones said. “The public can meet some of our snakes, turtles and our educational ambassadors. The Wildlife Center will be there so people can learn a little bit about what the Wildlife Center does as far as rescuing and rehabilitating orphaned and injured native Alabama birds.”

Jones said fun crafts will be available.

“We will have crafts for the kiddos, it will be leaf printing,” Jones said. “So, they get to pick their leaf and then paint the back of it and print it and make cute little fall prints.”

Jones said classes will also be available for a variety of different activities.

“We are going to have an intro to fishing class,” Jones said. “And we are going to have a little intro to archery for the kids.”

Jones said this event will be good for families and well suited for children.

“It is really going to be family-oriented, tons of activities for kids,” Jones said. “We are going to have hay rides, that is always really fun. People love the hay rides.”

Jones said dogs are more than welcome at the park.

“We are a dog-friendly location,” Jones said. “People are more than welcome to bring their dogs with them as (long as) they are well-behaved, and they are on a leash. The dogs can even ride the hay ride. That is one thing that is unique about our Harvest Festival is that we are dog friendly.”

Jones said Oak Mountain State Park is a great location for the event.

“It is a beautiful, safe space,” Jones said. “It has got tons of things for people to do to make a full day out of it. This whole Harvest Festival inside the largest state park in Alabama. So, on top of just the things that are happening for the Harvest Festival, anyone who comes from our community, to support the park and show up for the Harvest Festival, they are going to have access to the rest of the park for the rest of the day.”

There are many beautiful sights to see within the park, Jones said.

“Our leaves are starting to change,” Jones said. “It is absolutely beautiful out here. The fall colors are really starting to pop. People can hike, we have guided hikes schedules, we have a playground for the kids, demonstration farm, biking trails, golf course and all kinds of really fun stuff.”

Jones said she is excited to offer this event to the community and share the sights of the park with others.

“I really want people to come out, either by themselves, with their friends or with their families, and enjoy the beautiful foliage we have within the park,” Jones said. “I am really excited to be able to expose new user groups and new guests to the beauty of the park. I want them to know everything we offer. We just have so much here and we want to share it with the community.”

More information on Oak Mountain State Park’s Harvest Festival can be found on OMSP’s Facebook page.