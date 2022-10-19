Thompson takes back No. 1 spot, Vincent moves up in latest polls

By LAUREN SEXTON | Sports Reporter

With the final countdown of the season underway, only two teams have remained in the rankings as the regular season finally comes to a close. With two major wins under their belt from week nine, Thompson and Vincent moved up in the rankings after holding onto their No. 2 and No. 8 spot for a couple of weeks.

Thompson returns to No. 1 in the 7A classification for the first time since week one of the season. The Warriors fell in the top 10 after losing their first two games of the season in August. Since then, Thompson has been able to climb up the rankings and remain undefeated for September and October. The Warriors also have defeated two ranked teams this season, Hewitt-Trussville, Tuscaloosa County and Class 6A No. 1 ranked Clay-Chalkville.

The Warriors’ shutout game against Tuscaloosa County, which formally held the No. 10 spot in the 7A classification was the push they needed to return to No. 1 ahead of their game against Hoover. The Warriors will play No. 2 Hoover this Friday in a battle for the region championship. Over the last six years, the two teams have met for the region championship, while they have also met in each of the last five semifinal games with a trip to the state championship on the line.

Vincent continues to have a historic season and also moved up a spot in the latest standings. The Yellow Jackets have held on tightly to their spot in the 2A classification, but have now moved from No. 8 to No. 7 after defeating Isabella in a close game 49-42. Their seven-point victory was enough to take Isabella off the top 10 and move to No. 7.

The Yellow Jackets have continued a winning streak after losing to B.B. Comer this season. Vincent is right behind B.B. Comer in the rankings, as they are ranked No. 6 and the Yellow Jackets are No.7. Vincent is set to play Thorsby on Friday, Oct 21 to close out the regular season. With the Rebels sitting at 7-2, the Yellow Jackets could possibly have a fighting chance and stay within the rankings for another week.

STATE RANKINGS

This week’s Alabama Sports Writers Association high school football rankings with first-place votes, win-loss record and total poll points:

CLASS 7A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Thompson (16); 7-2; 217 Hoover (2); 8-1; 169 Central-Phenix City (1); 7-2; 161 Auburn; 7-1; 129 Fairhope; 7-1; 112 Hewitt-Trussville; 6-3; 96 Austin; 7-2; 68 Prattville; 6-2; 63 Enterprise; 5-3; 30 Florence; 7-2; 26

Others receiving votes: Vestavia Hills (4-4) 4, Dothan (5-3) 3, Foley (5-3) 3, Tuscaloosa Co. (5-3) 2.

CLASS 6A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Saraland (12); 8-0; 202 Clay-Chalkville (4); 7-1; 173 Theodore; 8-0; 148 Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (1); 9-0; 134 Mountain Brook (1); 7-1; 125 Hartselle (1); 9-0; 108 Muscle Shoals; 7-1; 65 Center Point; 7-1; 49 Gardendale; 6-2; 36 Carver-Montgomery; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Homewood (6-2) 10, Helena (6-2) 6, Pinson Valley (5-3) 6, Benjamin Russell (6-2) 4, Fort Payne (7-1) 1, Spanish Fort (6-3) 1.

CLASS 5A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

UMS-Wright (19); 8-0; 228 Leeds; 8-0; 165 Pleasant Grove; 7-1; 136 Ramsay; 7-2; 117 Moody; 8-1; 110 Gulf Shores; 7-1; 105 Faith-Mobile; 7-1; 66 Arab; 8-1; 55 Demopolis; 8-1; 32 Charles Henderson; 7-1; 24

Others receiving votes: Guntersville (6-2) 20, Fairview (7-1) 15, Beauregard (7-1) 5, Central-Clay Co. (6-2) 5.

CLASS 4A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Catholic-Montgomery (15); 9-0; 214 Anniston (3); 8-0; 173 Andalusia (1); 9-0; 161 Priceville; 9-0; 120 Handley; 8-1; 108 Jacksonville; 6-2; 82 T.R. Miller; 7-1; 78 Cherokee Co.; 7-1; 62 Deshler; 9-0; 45 Randolph; 7-1; 15

Others receiving votes: Jackson (6-2) 8, American Chr. (7-2) 4, Northside (6-2) 4, West Morgan (7-1) 4, Etowah (6-2) 2, Oneonta (7-1) 2, Bibb Co. (6-3) 1.

CLASS 3A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Mars Hill Bible (14); 8-1; 205 Gordo (2); 8-1; 163 Piedmont (1); 6-2; 153 Houston Aca. (1); 8-0; 126 Winfield; 7-1; 123 St. James; 7-2; 81 Dadeville (1); 7-0; 78 Excel; 8-0; 67 Randolph Co.; 8-0; 39 Opp; 6-2; 27

Others receiving votes: Madison Aca. (6-2) 13, Straughn (6-2) 3, J.B. Pennington (8-1) 2, Pike Co. (5-2) 1, Thomasville (6-2) 1, Trinity (7-2) 1.

CLASS 2A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Fyffe (19); 8-0; 228 Highland Home; 9-0; 171 Ariton; 8-1; 151 Aliceville; 8-1; 130 Reeltown; 6-1; 105 B.B. Comer; 7-2; 86 Vincent; 8-1; 78 G.W. Long; 6-2; 46 Pisgah; 6-2; 41 Southeastern-Blount; 8-0; 23

Others receiving votes: Lexington (7-1) 17, Isabella (6-2) 7.

CLASS 1A

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Elba (14); 8-0; 212 Leroy (5); 7-0; 186 Linden; 7-0; 151 Brantley; 6-2; 121 Valley Head; 8-0; 105 Spring Garden; 8-1; 90 Meek; 8-0; 78 Sweet Water; 5-2; 58 Millry; 8-1; 45 Loachapoka; 7-1; 16

Others receiving votes: Lynn (7-1) 11, Maplesville (6-2) 9, Pickens Co. (6-3) 1.

AISA

Team (first-place); W-L; Pts

Patrician (15); 8-0; 215 Lee-Scott (3); 8-0; 180 Jackson Aca. (1); 9-0; 153 Chambers Aca.; 6-2; 127 Clarke Prep; 6-2; 104 Glenwood; 5-3; 93 Crenshaw Chr.; 6-2; 76 Lowndes Aca.; 6-2; 65 Macon-East; 5-3; 35 Edgewood; 4-4; 20

Others receiving votes: Morgan Aca. (5-3) 12, South Choctaw Aca. (4-4) 3.