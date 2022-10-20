Arrest reports for Sept. 2 through Oct. 9

The following individuals were arrested by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 2 through Oct. 9.

Alabaster

Oct. 3

-Kevin Lee Odom, 29, of Montevallo, public intoxication.

-Rusty Huge Stafford, 36, of Dora, possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Leo Spencer Williams, 33, of Alabaster, receiving stolen property first degree (greater than $2,500) and possession of a controlled substance.

-Deonte Dion Tanniehill, 40, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree.

Oct. 4

-Kari Danielle Fisher, 39, of Talledega, failure to appear in court, capias warrant (under the influence of substance), capias warrant (failure to signal) and capias warrant (driving while license suspended.)

Oct. 5

-Jeri Leigh McDaniel, 39, of Helena, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

-Wayne Paul Parmer, Jr., 50, of Calera, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and possession of marijuana second degree.

Oct. 6

-Omar Vistrian Roblero Roblero, 24, of Birmingham, possession of a controlled substance.

-Kandace Lauren Weaver, 38, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant.

-Valeria Renae Hutchinson, 32, of Pelham, possession of marijuana first degree.

-Maria Solenza Vasile, 19, local violation – soliciting.

Oct. 7

-Lisa Bowlin Light, 58, of Pelham, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 8

-Deon Timmons, 52, of Clanton, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Quaran Raunseti Anumene, 46, of Alabaster, larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500.

Oct. 9

-Bryan Gonzalez, 18, of Alabaster, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Jose Alejandro Mejia Nunez, 24, of Oneonta, possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Calera

Sept. 12

-Canada Catrice Collins, 34, resisting arrest.

-William Michael Allen, 50, FTA – switched tag.

Sept. 15

-Luis Hernandez, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 16

-Alfonso Duran Pollard, 36, bail jumping second.

Sept. 17

-Alexia Ciara Armstead, 24, domestic violence – third degree harassment.

-Alonzo Braxton-Jordan Tatum, II, 24, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Luciano Gonzalez-Castillo, 42, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Sept. 18

-Andrew Lee Steele, IV, 25, criminal mischief second degree (greater than $500 to $2,500).

-Glenn Alan Campbell, Jr., 38, FTA – theft of property 4th.

-Andrew Lee Steele, 25, criminal trespass third degree.

Sept. 19

-Demario Rashaud Haynes, 28, FTA vehicle entering from private road and FTA driving without first obtaining.

-Eric Kain Brown, 41, making false report to law enforcement authority.

-Kevin Joshua Gentry, 35, DV harassment.

Sept. 20

-John Richard David, 29, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Jonathan Glenn Brasher, 35, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia, FTA DUI alcohol/any substance and FTA expired tag.

Sept. 21

-Lauren Nicole Stephenson, 36, agency assist.

Sept. 23

-Jermaine Lamar Baez, 42, domestic violence – third degree – harassment.

-Maria Luisa Correa, 44, driving under the influence – alcohol and open container of alcohol in a vehicle.

Sept. 24

-Luis Adrian Nieto-Ruiz, 21, FTA without first obtaining.

-Davion Lamar McCarter, 23, agency assist.

Sept. 25

-Christopher Rashaun Boykin, 33, resisting arrest and domestic violence harassment.

Sept. 26

-Wendall Avery Cooley Alexander, 34, FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

Sept. 28

-Kaylee Marie Hurt, 20, possession of marijuana second degree.

-Tyler Joe Moore, 19, minor in consumption of alcohol and possession of marijuana second degree.

-Justin Corbin Butler, 30, FTA attempting to elude, FTA failure to wear safety belt and FTA drivers license not in possession.

-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, distribution of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Bob Harrison Jackson, 42, domestic violence – third degree – assault.

Sept. 29

-Susan Beatty Carpenter, 55, public intoxication.

-John Carpenter, 61, violation of a domestic violence protection order.

Sept. 30

-Torrance Rashaun Cooper, 22, domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief 3rd.

-Jason Devon Harris, 34, FTA domestic violence harassment.

-Michael Lynn Martin, 52, FTA open container and FTA possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 1

-Markese Jamal Bell, 32, agency assist.

Oct. 2

-Derick Xavier Merritte, 58, criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less).

-William Raymond Jones, 35, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Joshua Kim Sweat, 33, bail jumping second.

Oct. 3

-Keith Alan Smith, 61, domestic violence third degree.

-Olivia Jordan Blackmon, 30, failure to appear.

-Kevin Ryan Williamson, 46, FTA – driving while revoked.

Oct. 4

-Michael Shane Bright, 34, FTA theft of property fourth.

-Luis Fernando Soto Aluarez, 28, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 5

-Amanda Lee Salser, 31, bail jumping second degree.

-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, bail jumping second.

-Shawn Donel McDaniel, 27, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Madison Paige Atkinson, 32, FTA – unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 8

-Willie Raleigh Mitchell, 53, possession of drug paraphernalia.

Oct. 9

-Darrius Lemont Parker, 43, driving under the influence – alcohol and illegal possession of prescription drugs.

Columbiana

Sept. 2

-Jerry Lewis Partee, 54, criminal trespass third degree.

-Michael Fiore O’Neal, Jr., 24, domestic violence 3rd.

-Brittany Dawn Sanders, 30, failure to appear – no proof insurance.

Sept. 5

-Theresa Ann Rodrigues, 59, unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess.

-Malpica Cassandra Lee Morales, 33, Methamphetamine and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense.

Sept. 6

-Johnathan Shane Smitherman, 31, harassment.

Sept. 7

-Eddie Wilsey Pruett, 69, driving under the influence 1st.

-Devin Eugene Carver, 22, harassment and resisting arrest.

Sept. 9

-Christle Camp Jarvis, 49, FTA – driving while suspended.

Sept. 14

-Daniel Adam Hughes, 28, public intoxication.

-Patricia Michelle Salers, 27, public intoxication.

Sept. 15

-Billy Joe Carter, 32, shoplifting, less than $500.

-William Steven Wyatt, 40, theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 16

-Yolanda Denise Wood, 49, FTA – speed.

Sept. 20

-Charles Dylan Roberson, 31, driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA.

Sept. 22

-June P. Dalton, 51, Methamphetamine – possession, PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense and manufacture, use, sale, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive.

-Chelsey Elizabeth McGathey, 26, FTA – no drivers license.

Sept. 27

-Brandon Lee Erwin, 22, FTA – theft of property 4th.

Sept. 28

-Matthew Bruce Stanley, 61, adult sex offender in prohibited residence location.

Helena

Oct. 3

-Natalie Suzanne Laborde, 24, assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest, reckless endangerment and assault second degree.

-Timothy Dale Leroy, 37, probation violation.

Oct. 4

-Tiffany Nicole St. John, 27, failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).

-Mark Anthony Rogers, 56, failure to appear (traffic).

Oct. 5

-Eric Sherard Glover, 45, failing to appear (traffic).

-Michael Shane Allen, Jr., 49, bail jumping second degree.

Oct. 7

-Keith Prentice, 50, driving under the influence – alcohol.

Oct. 8

-Toni Cruz Josafat, 27, driving under the influence – alcohol.

-Adam Jeremy Smith, 29, failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd).

Montevallo

Sept. 30

-Jerry Harold Jackson, 45, of Brierfield, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Oct. 1

-Garrett Allen Skeens, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

-Kareem Holmes, 38, of Alabaster, privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premise.

Oct. 4

-Kevin Lee Odom, larceny/theft – theft – miscellaneous, $500, PI appears in public place under influence and privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises.

-Alondra Alcantara Martinez, dangerous drugs – PDP drug paraphernalia and dangerous drugs – POM 2 possession of marijuana.

Oct. 5

-Villalobos Ramos Nelsi Augusto, traffic – driving under the influence (alcohol).

Oct. 6

-Timothy Dale Leroy, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear.

Pelham

Oct. 2

-Brittani Hudson, 33, of Alabaster, traffic – speed above 45 MPH – county road and traffic – failure/refusal to display insurance.

Oct. 3

-Andrea Taylor, 38, of Hoover, theft of property in the fourth degree – miscellaneous.

-Marvin Stewart, 65, of Homewood, traffic – DWET operating vehicle with expired tag.

-Kameron Bush, 23, of Helena, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

-Carl Richter, 41, of Bessemer, arson in the first degree – business.

Oct. 4

-Karolyn Eddings, 63, of Birmingham, traffic – operating vehicle without insurance.

Oct. 5

-Michael Dennis, 32, of Montevallo, traffic – FTA contempt of court – failing to appear traffic.

Oct. 6

-Tydeesha Harris, 25, of Calera, traffic – speed above 70 MPH – interstate highway.

Oct. 7

-Madison Evett, 20, of Vestavia Hills, traffic – speeding.

-Jose Almazan-Olvera, 62, of Hoover, traffic – fail stop sign.

-Jeffrey Chaney, 43, of Helena, public intoxication – appears in public place under influence.

-Maria Reyes, 35, of Alabaster, driving while under influence of alcohol, controlled substnace.

-Miguel Gomez Catano, 43, of Alabaster, domestic violence – third degree – harassment – family.