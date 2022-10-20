Land transactions for Aug. 25 through Aug. 29

The following land transactions occurred between Aug. 25 and Aug. 29.

Aug. 25

-Murphy Home Builders LLC to Jacob Dolinger, for $682,400, for Lot 902 in Windstone Phase 9.

-Scott M. Allan to Sarah Rene Lee, for $335,000, for Lot 24 in Greystone Farms Mill Creek Sector Phase 2 Resurvey of Lots 7, 8, 12, 24, 25 and 26.

-Lauris J. Lee to Michael Scott Stokes, for $450,000, for Lot 209 in Hillsboro Phase III.

-Vickie L. Miles to Resicap Alabama Owner III LLC, for $280,000, for Lot 728 in Old Cahaba Cedar Crest Sector.

-Stacy Rae Aderholt to Mackie G. Ritch, for $25,200, for property in Section 9, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Harold R. Hancock to Bryan David Hancock, for $301,100, for Lot 340 in Caldwell Crossings Third Sector.

-Nancy Butler Davis to Southeast Truss Erectors Inc., for $70,000, for Lot 1 in Saffords Addition to Shelby.

-CRJ Partnership to Lee Schmitt, for $1,600,000, for Lot 2 in Graystone Commercial.

-Jerel J. Grimes to Vickie Lashawn Miles, for $435,000, for Lot 232 in Hillsboro Phase I.

-Anthony D. Seales to Jose Wilfrido Rodriguez Moreno, for $361,900, for Lot 78 in Meadow Brook 4th Sector.

-Nextpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $147,400, for Lot 112 in Camden Cove West Sector 3 Phase 2.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $211,900, for Lot 49 in Stoney Meadows Phase 1.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $159,600, for Lot 31 in Cambridge Park Amended Recorded Map.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $224,200, for Lot 7-31 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Jessie Ruth Dunnaway to Michael Dale Dunnaway, for $131,300, for Lot 2 in Dunnaway Family Subdivision.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFRSPE 2 LLC, for $143,600, for Lot 8 in Meadows Plat 2.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $174,900, for Lot 89 in High Ridge Village Phase 4 A Resurvey of Final Plat.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $241,800, for Lot 159 in Kensington Place Phase II.

-Nexpoint SFR SPE 1 LLC to Nexpoint SFR SPE 2 LLC, for $188,200, for Lot 1539 in Old Cahaba IV 2nd Addition Phase Four.

-Chris Joseph Mueller to Dallas C. Houk, for $163, 000, for Lot 13 in Walden Subdivision.

-Lynn Huddle to Shane Wesley McMillan, for $1,625,000, for property in Section 26, Township 21 South, Range 1 East.

-SIR Properties Trust to Inverness Office Park AL LLC, for $16,050,000, for property in Section 35, Township 18 South, Range 2 West.

-Shane Dobbs to Shaine Cody Street, for $575,000, for Lot 151 in Brook Highland 5th Sector.

-Mobley Development Inc. to DAL Properties LLC, for $2,625,000, for Lots 2462, 2463, 2464, 2465, 2466, 2467, 2468, 2469, 2470, 2471, 2472, 2473, 2474, 2475, 2476, 2477, 2478, 2479, 2480, 2481, 2482, 2483, 2484, 2485, 2486, 2487, 2488, 2489, 2490, 2491, 2492, 2493, 3494, 3495 and 2496 in Kinross Highlands at Ballantrae Phase III.

-Tracy Evelsizer Powell to Patricia Anne Evelsizer, for $121,400, for Lot 11 in Carrington Sector II.

-Casey M. Johnson to Trey Akins, for $285,000, for Lot 378 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

-Andrew Taylor to Matthew Herning, for $373,100, for Lot 502 in Windstone V.

-KarenG. Smith to Susan G. White, for $289,000, for Lot 380 in Weatherly Belvedere Sector 23.

Aug. 26

-Kayla Nicole Isbell to Catherine Poche Hantz, for $260,000, for property in Section 4, Township 20 South, Range 1 West.

-Kacey Simmons to Sharon Ann Smith, for $245,000, for Lot 24 in Farmingdale Estates Sector Two.

-Rex Residential Property Owner LLC to PN Rental I LLC, for $257,759, for Lot 2 in Old Ivy Phase I Resurvey of Portions of Lots 22-32 Tract Fifty One Parcel B.

-Cliff Trumbly to Roberto Reyes, for $45,000, for property in Section 22, Township 22, Range 1 East.

-Timothy G. Howard to Burness C. Lee, for $375,000, for Lot 125 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 1 Resurvey of Lots 125-129.

-Karen Declue to Bryan Patrick Self, for $439,000, for Lot 19 in Caldwell Crossings 2nd Sector Phase One.

-Richard Clark Bishop to Xavier Nichelle Smith, for $350,000, for Lot 48 in Emerald Ridge Sector III.

-Austin Lee Puckett to Aaron Devan McKinney, for $310,000, for Lot 8 in Valley Station First Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Satyanarayana Thatikonda, for $355,100, for Lot 1338 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Karen Suitt, for $349,900, for Lot 1328 in Chelsea Park 13th Sector.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Melanie Nicole Clayton, for $326,300, for Lot 130 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-Sedrick L. Howard to Sedrick L. Howard, for $231,000, for Lot 266 in Reserve at Timberline Phase 3.

-Robert Holland to Robert S. Holland, for $10,000, for Lot 13 in Lincoln Park.

-Gordon R. Pilgreen to Laura Michele Letourneau, for $435,000, for Lot 42 in Courtside at Brook Highland a Condominium.

-Heather S. Devane to Robert O. Shepherd, for $10,000, for Lot 6 in Indian Gate Amended.

-Susan Shepherd Verna to Stephen St. John, for $315,000, for Lot 46 in Beaver Creek Preserve Third Sector.

-Newcastle Construction Inc. to Jerel Jason Grimes, for $535,120, for Lot 14 in Old Cahaba Estates Sector 8.

-Ann McClurg to Richard M. Crowder, for $77,250, for property in Section 17, Township 19 South, Range 2 East.

-Dale G. Johnston to Yuchen Wang, for $485,000, for Lot 8 in Bridgewater Park Resurvey of Lots 1 through 12 Final Record Plat.

-Ronald A. Evans to Raymond A. Fennell, for $412,000, for Lot 18 in Oaklyn Hills Phase 3 Final Plat.

-Debra Adams Cofield to Floyd Hiebert, for $105,000, for property in Section 19, Township 18 South, Range 1 East.

-Charles A. Streich to Furman Edward Dobbs, for $787,000, for Lot 54 in Greystone 6th Sector.

-Linda Jo Pittman to Ronald Alan Evans, for $506,000, for Lot B-112 in Griffin Park at Eagle Point Sector 2 Phase 1.

-James Jones to Hannah Tutor, for $25,000, for property in Section 14, Township 24 North, Range 15 East.

-Milton King to James Kenneth Morris, for $325,000, for Lot 10 in Windstone Subdivision.

-V Realestate LLC to Jason Snow, for $183,000, for Lot 19 in Triple Springs.

-Secretary of Housing and Urban Development to Curtis L. Witherington, for $289,900, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Jeremy Mize to Fucci Realty & Investments LLC, for $127,500, for Lot 49 in Applegate Manor Resurvey of Lots 1 through 64, 89 through 104 and A through C.

-Opendoor Property Trust I to Siobhann Pettway, for $385,000, for Lot 8 in Dearing Downs 6th Addition Phase I.

-Wesley Paul Hester to Katherine Theuri, for $440,000, for Lot 1028 in Grande View Estates Givianpour Addition to Alabaster 10th Addition Phase I.

-Curtis L. Witherington to Curtis L. Witherington, for $289,900, for property in Section 3, Township 19 South, Range 2 West.

-Myer Brookins Craven Hitchcock to Andrew F. Petrovics, for $279,000, for Lot 16 in Indian Valley Third Sector Resurvey of Lots 14, 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19.

Aug. 29

-Wonlia Blain to Steven Whitaker, for $325,000, for Lot 17 in Greystone Farms Guilford Place Phase 3 Final Record Plat.

-Blackridge Partners LLC to Bruce Ovitt, for $1,038,518, for Lot 1520 in Blackridge Phase 5.

-Rausch Coleman Homes Birmingham LLC to Aaliyah Scott, for $238,900, for Lot 138 in Camden Park Phase Two.

-D R Horton Inc. Birmingham to Robert Williams, for $339,900, for Lot 127 in Heritage Trace Phase 3.

-James A. McMillan to Joshua David Cook, for $62,500, for Lot 6 in Weatherly Windsor Sector 9.

-John Thornton to Matthew J. Kadman, for $572,000, for Lot 1-01 in Chelsea Park 1st Sector Phase I & II.

-Sylvia Denise Jones to Everdale Missionary Baptist Church, for $2,200.

-Michael Thomas Anderson to Derya D. Mueller, for $155,000, for Lot 1008 in Gables Phase IV a Condominium Amended.

-William A. Burnett to Seth Gregg, for $425,000, for Lot 456 in Forest Park 4th Sector 1st Phase.

-Ritchie Jennings to Connor Ryan Campbell, for $245,000, for Lot 14 in Willow Glen Second Sector.

-Jerica Boley to FKH SFR L LP, for $270,975, for Lot 7-248 in Chelsea Park 7th Sector First Addition.

-Thomas Bryan Barganier to Demetrius S. Webb, for $671,000, for Lot 1817 in Eagle Point 18th Sector.

-Sterling Gate Ventures LLC to Embassy Homes LLC, for $65,000, for Lot 30 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Chelsea Manor STR LLC to Francisco Caycedo, for $1,400,000, for Lot F2B in Narrows Lake Estates.

-Deborah A. Dickinson to David R. Emory, for $320,000, for Lot 76 in Inverness Cove Phase 2 Resurvey #1 Final Plat.

-Douglas S. Dickinson to Deborah A. Dickinson, for $321,000, for Lot 128 in Edenton a Condominium 4th Amended Plat.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Marsha L. Howze, for $451,871, for Lot 17 in Cedar Grove at Sterling Gate Sector 2 Phase 14 The Enclave Final Plat.

-Conrex Master LLC to VB SIX LLC, for $1,422,221, for Lot 11 in Monte Tierra, Lot 30 in Cambridge Pointe First Sector, Lot 26 in Green Valley 2nd Sector, Lot 33 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase II, Lot 80 in the Final Plat of Waterford Village Sector 5 Phase 2 and Lot 27 in Plantation South Second Sector Phase No. 2.

-PN Rental I LLC to VB SIX LLC, for xxx, for Lot 3 in Green Valley, Lot 684 in Forest Lakes 12 Sector, Lot 6 in Willow Glen Second Sector, Lot 56 in Summerchase Phase 4, Lot 116 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I, Lot 2 in Kinsdale Garden Homes 1st Sector, Lot 324 in Waterford – Village Sector 5 Phase 1 and Lot 2 in Old Ivy Subdivision Phase I.

-Embassy Homes LLC to Ashley H. Surles, for $581,586, for Lot 824 in Chelsea Park Eighth Sector Phase Three.

-Offerpad SPE Borrower A LLC to Caleb A. Clark, for $260,000, for Lot 18 in Chanda Terrace 1st Sector.

-Joseph A. Hope to Taylor Christian Belsterling, for $270,000, for Lot 7 in Hamlet 3rd Sector.

-Cassandra Breeding to Fran Massey, for $200,000, for Lot 47 in Scottsdale Third Addition.

-Randi Bowman Hartley to Susan D. Bakane, for $211,400, for Lot 4 in Wooddale.

-Susan D. Bakane to Susan D. Bakane, for $211,400, for Lot 4 in Wooddale.

-E. F. Buchanan to Andrew D. Breeding, for $429,900, for Lot 28 in Harvest Ridge Second Phase.

-Mary Martin to Bond and Harkins Properties LLC, for $164,000, for Lot 31 in Savannah Pointe Sector III Phase I.

-Andrew M. Hassett to Clifton Slade Hubbard, for $261,000, for Lot 60 in Brookhollow.

-Michael Hallman to Terry J. Boley, for $240,900, for property in Section 34, Township 19 South, Range 1 West.

-Sandra McGee Tuggle to April Marie Zander, for $225,000, for Lot C in Riverwood Sixth Sector.

-Kathy Quinn to Glenn Lambert, for $195,000, for Lot 32 in Ashley Brook Townhomes.

-Elizabeth Adams to Georgia Brown, for $210,000, for Lot 390 in Village at Polo Crossings Sector I.

-Antonio Mondragon to Mondragon Properties LLC, for $46,000, for Lot 4 in Pine Grove Camp.

-Michelle Constance to Jessica Ford, for $245,000, for Lot 149 in Old Ivy Phase I Amended Map.

-Jerry W. Allred to Alonzo M. Williams, for $439,000, for Lot 231 in Creekside Phase 2 Part B Final Record Plat.

-Clay Smitherman to Dung T. Vo, for $524,900, for Lot 701 in Eagle Point 7th Sector.

-John Adam Barnett to Tommy Tyler Wall, for $615,000, for Lot 464 in Lake Wilborn Phase 4B.

-Bobby R. Lineberry to Christina Marie Hare, for $950,000, for Lot 5 in Jackson Addition to Lay Lake Sector 1.

-Brian James Ellis to Kyle Ray Neeley, for $614,900, for Lot 2839 in Highland Lakes 28th Sector.

-Gabriel Sanchez to James P. Cornelius, for $960,000, for Lot 1034 in Blackridge Phase 1B Final Plat.

-Stephen St. John to Roberto Oliva Hernandez, for $300,000, for Lot 2 in Cahaba Valley Estates Fourth Sector.

-My Place Rentals LLC to Marie Anne Jubinville, for $165,000, for Lot 606 in Horizon a Condominium.

-IRA Innovations LLC to Courtney R. Bell, for $235,000, for Lot 1 in Gossett Addition to Helena.

-Westervelt Company to Frontlines LLC, for $619,650, for property in Section 6, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Christopher M. Brown to Jacob Brooks, for $305,000, for property in Section 36, Township 21 South, Range 1 West.

-Misty D. Howard to Kyle Gray, for $230,000, for Lot 98 in Lakes at Hidden Forest Phase II.

-Shelby Investments LLC to Adam Hogan, for $245,000, for Lot 1 in Parkview Farms.