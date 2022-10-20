Municipal police reports for Sept. 1 through Oct. 9
Published 7:36 am Thursday, October 20, 2022
The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1 through Oct. 9.
Alabaster
Sept. 30
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was assorted clothing and donated items valued at $550.
Oct. 3
-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home). Stolen was recreational/sports equipment (assorted rod and reel combos and tackle) valued at $4,300.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Kingsley Court (residence/home).
-Lost property from the 7600 Block of Highway 119.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Damaged was to the driver side front quarter panel of a silver Honda Civic LX valued at $3,000.
-Property damage from 1st Street West and 13th Avenue NW. Damaged was a black Honda HR-V Sport valued at $1,000.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Hillwood Road (residence/home). Damaged was other valued at $200.
-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Waltham Abbey (residence/home).
-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $86.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $58.46.
-Information only from the 1100 Block of Siskin Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a neighborhood sign valued at $1.
-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.
-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was automobile; Lexus, needle, loaded syringe and 3 mL of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines valued at $20,000.
-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home).
Oct. 4
-Property damage from U.S. 31 and 6th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Property damage from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; brightroom decorative, merchandise TI 83 Plus, merchandise; TI 84 Plus and merchandise; TI 84+CE valued at $984.92.
-Harassment from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).
-Harassment from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $50.35.
Oct. 5
-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $79.48.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.91. Recovered was Drugs/narcotics, 0.45 grams of marijuana.
Oct. 6
-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive.
-Possession of a controlled substance from U.S. Highway 31 and 2nd Place NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two baggies containing two grams of cocaine.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $70.62.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,604.
-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was two ounces of marijuana.
-Local violation from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).
-Information only from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).
Oct. 7
-Fraud – identity theft from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (department/discount store).
-Property damage from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Oct. 8
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 239.
-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).
-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $57.91.
-Information only from the 100 Block of Crim Drive.
Oct. 9
-Information only from the 8600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was clothes/furs, credit/debit cards and purses/handbags/wallets; Brighton bag valued at $390.
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Thompson Road and Ashford Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).
Calera
Sept. 12
-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 304.
-Domestic incident from Calera.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.
Sept. 13
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.
-MVC from the 5000 Block of Smokey Road.
-Harassment from Bonnieville Drive.
-Information only from the 900 Block of 10th Street.
Sept. 14
-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Theft of lost property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of County Road 128.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Robbery second degree from the 50 Block of County Road 87.
Sept. 15
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.
Sept. 16
-Incident from the 500 Block of Enclave Court.
-Domestic incident – DV incident from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.
-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8800 Block of Highway 31.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.
-Domestic incident from Calera.
-Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Assault third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 17
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 304.
-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.
Sept. 18
-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 600 Block of The Heights.
-Incident from Maryanna Road.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 306.
-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.
-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 89.
Sept. 19
-Miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.
-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.
-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.
-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
Sept. 20
-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.
-Property damage from the 1800 Block of 17th Street.
-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
Sept. 21
-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 300 Block of Weather Vane Road.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.
-MVC from the 5200 Block of Smokey Road.
-Welfare check from the 90 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of Daventry Lane.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 22
-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.
-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.
-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Plateau Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.
Sept. 23
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfern Lane.
-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 22.
-Theft of property 3rd from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property third degree from the 31000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.
Sept. 24
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.
-Found property – miscellaneous from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.
-Agency assist – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of County Road 402.
Sept. 25
-Assault third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65.
-MVC from the 10500 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 1200 Block of 2nd Avenue.
-Animal bite – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 26
-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.
-Violation of a protection order and stalking – 2nd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage from Highway 31 at 23rd Avenue.
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Highway 304.
Sept. 27
-MVC from the 100 Block of Aviators View Drive.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Highway 70.
-Incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.
-Harassment from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle from the 4200 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 70 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.
Sept. 28
-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Information only – recovery of firearm from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from Calera.
Sept. 29
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.
-Harassing communications from Calera.
-Drug overdose from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.
Sept. 30
-MVC from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.
-Incident – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.
-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.
-Robbery first degree and larceny/theft – debit card from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.
-Incident from the 20 Block of Smores Trail.
-Domestic violence third degree from Calera.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 8000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Oct. 1
-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.
-Animal bite from the 400 Block of Highway 227.
-Information only – private property MVA from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 2
-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.
-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1400 Block of 19th Avenue.
-Incident from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.
-Missing person – adult from the 200 Block of Village Drive.
Oct. 3
-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.
-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.
Oct. 4
-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 87.
-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.
-Harassment and criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
-Theft of property 3rd and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
Oct. 5
-Property damage from the 100 Block of Eagle Way.
-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Highway 213.
-Robbery first degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.
-Harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.
Oct. 6
-Domestic violence 3rd – harassing communications from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.
-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Creek Runway.
-MVC from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.
-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.
-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.
-Property damage from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.
-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.
-MVC from the 0 Block of Anglewood Lane.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.
-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.
Oct. 7
-Information only – miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.
-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.
-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.
-Displaying pornography from Calera.
-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.
Oct. 8
-MVC from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-Property damage from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.
-MVC from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.
Oct. 9
-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.
-Property damage – private property accident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.
-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.
Columbiana
Sept. 1
-Theft of property fourth from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-SI – school incident – inciting a disturbance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only – lost property from Highway 25 and Highway 49.
Sept. 2
-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-Failure to appear – no proof of insurance from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-SI – school incident – possession of pornographic material from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of West Sterrett Street.
-Leaving the scene of an accident from Old Highway 25 West at Water Works Street.
-Theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Town Creek Apartments.
-Info – property damage from Alabama Highway 70 West of Shelby County Landfill.
-Info – information only – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.
Sept. 5
-Methamphetamine – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.
-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Chelsea Road at Industrial Parkway.
Sept. 6
-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 7
-Driving under the influence 1st from the 400 Block of Egg and Butter Road.
-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Harassment and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Joneboro Circle.
Sept. 8
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 9
-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 100 Block of Fulton Road.
-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 10
-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Looney Road.
-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
Sept. 11
-Info – information only – runaway juvenile from Highway 70 and Argo Road.
Sept. 13
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.
Sept. 14
-Info – information only from the 700 Block of Highway 70.
-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.
-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 15
-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating paper from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating paper from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Theft property 4th degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 16
-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block o Washington Street.
-Harassment and info – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Theft – bicycle, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Chelsea Road.
-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.
-SSA – safe streets act from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-Assault 3rd degree from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Assault third degree from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.
-Damaged property from the 200 Block of County Road 49 at Alabama Highway 25.
-HC Harassing communications from Columbiana Public Library.
-Theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Schultz Road.
Sept. 17
-Unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of East College Street.
-Info – info only – runaway juvenile from the 300 Block of West College Street.
-HC harassing communications via social media.
Sept. 19
-Info – information only – abandoned vehicle from the 400 Block of Alabama Highway 70.
Sept. 20
-Info – information only – overdose and driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA from the 70 Block of Horton Street.
Sept. 21
-Info – property damage from the 100 – 300 Blocks of North Main Street.
Sept. 22
-Methamphetamine – possess, PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense and manufacture, use, sale, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive from Highway 70 at DHR building.
-Info – information only – civil dispute from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.
-FTA – no drivers license from the 300 Block of McDow Road.
-Info – information only from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.
Sept. 23
-SI – school incident – possession of a vape/tobacco from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sep. 24
-Criminal trespass – information only from the 300 Block of Highway 47.
-Theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.
Sept. 25
-Theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.
Sept. 26
-Aggravated assault family – strong arm from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.
-SI – school incident – sexual misconduct-possible rape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
Sept. 27
-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 30 Block of McDown Road.
Sept. 28
-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.
Sept. 29
-Info – school incident – fighting from the 100 Block of Washington Street.
-Info – information only – deceased individual from the 400 Block of North Main Street.
Helena
Oct. 2
-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Old Cahaba Walking Trail.
-Death investigation from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.
-Property damage from Helena Road.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 261.
Oct. 3
-Probation violation from Highway 25 at Spring Drive.
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Harassment from Helena High School.
Oct. 4
-Failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.
-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of West Trestle Way.
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.
-Miscellaneous from Highway 58 at Independence Drive.
-Failing to appear (traffic) from Shelby County Jail.
-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Frances Lane.
Oct. 5
-Failing to appear (traffic).
-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.
-Miscellaneous from Rivercrest Drive South.
-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.
Oct. 6
-Assault third degree from County Road 17.
-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.
-Burglary third degree from Plantation Place.
Oct. 7
-Harassment from Highway 17.
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 and Limestone Drive.
Oct. 8
-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.
-Failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) from Big Oak Drive, Maylene.
-Dog bite from the 5500 Block of Roy Drive.
Oct. 9
-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.
Montevallo
Sept. 30
-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Hicks Street (residence/home).
Oct. 1
-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – firearms, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Patriot Point Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a Bissel vacuum cleaner, Belkin WiFi charger, Mr. Coffee Maker, two brown leather couches and a 15 inch HP chrome laptop valued at $1,965. Stolen was a Sig Sauer valued at $500.
-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (convenience store).
Oct. 2
-Domestic incident from Patriot Point Drive (other/unknown).
Oct. 3
-Information only from Main Street (restaurant).
Oct. 4
-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).
-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was drivers side mirror valued at $1,200.
Oct. 6
-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a front windshield valued at $500.
Pelham
Oct. 2
-Fraud from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $595.
Oct. 3
-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was hair valued at $89.99
Oct. 5
-Drugs-pros def from the 1300 Block of Highway 35 (residence/home). Confiscated/seized were drugs valued at $40.
-Fraud from the 200 Block of North Yeager Court (specialty store). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $6,000.
-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whiting Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous from the $1,200. Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.
-Fraud from the 700 Block of Industrial Park Drive (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was a mower valued at $9,612.84.