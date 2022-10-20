Municipal police reports for Sept. 1 through Oct. 9

The following incidents were reported by municipal police departments in Shelby County from Sept. 1 through Oct. 9.

Alabaster

Sept. 30

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 3500 Block of Pelham Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was assorted clothing and donated items valued at $550.

Oct. 3

-Burglary third degree from the 100 Block of Mount Olive Road (residence/home). Stolen was recreational/sports equipment (assorted rod and reel combos and tackle) valued at $4,300.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Kingsley Court (residence/home).

-Lost property from the 7600 Block of Highway 119.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from the 9200 Block of Highway 119 (specialty store). Damaged was to the driver side front quarter panel of a silver Honda Civic LX valued at $3,000.

-Property damage from 1st Street West and 13th Avenue NW. Damaged was a black Honda HR-V Sport valued at $1,000.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Hillwood Road (residence/home). Damaged was other valued at $200.

-Information only (death investigation) from the 100 Block of Waltham Abbey (residence/home).

-Information only from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown). Stolen was money valued at $86.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $58.46.

-Information only from the 1100 Block of Siskin Drive (other/unknown). Damaged was a neighborhood sign valued at $1.

-Public intoxication from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of a controlled substance from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Recovered was automobile; Lexus, needle, loaded syringe and 3 mL of Amphetamines/Methamphetamines valued at $20,000.

-Domestic violence – third degree from the 100 Block of Old Spanish Circle (residence/home).

Oct. 4

-Property damage from U.S. 31 and 6th Avenue SE (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Property damage from the 100 Block of 13th Street SW (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 200 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise; brightroom decorative, merchandise TI 83 Plus, merchandise; TI 84 Plus and merchandise; TI 84+CE valued at $984.92.

-Harassment from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (residence/home).

-Harassment from the 800 Block of 9th Street NW (other/unknown).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen was consumable goods valued at $50.35.

Oct. 5

-Information only from the 200 Block of 1st Street North.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $79.48.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Mangrove Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree (harassment) from the 200 Block of Forest Parkway (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $44.91. Recovered was Drugs/narcotics, 0.45 grams of marijuana.

Oct. 6

-Permitting dogs to run at large from the 1200 Block of Bennett Drive.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Gardenside Drive.

-Possession of a controlled substance from U.S. Highway 31 and 2nd Place NW (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk). Recovered were two baggies containing two grams of cocaine.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 and alias warrant from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $70.62.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 100 Block of South Colonial Drive (department/discount store). Stolen was merchandise valued at $1,604.

-Possession of marijuana first degree from the 100 Block of Simmsville Road. Recovered was two ounces of marijuana.

-Local violation from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage).

-Information only from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (residence/home).

Oct. 7

-Fraud – identity theft from the 2500 Block of Tahiti Terrace (department/discount store).

-Property damage from Interstate 65 South (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Oct. 8

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Interstate 65 North at mile marker 239.

-Trespassing notice from the 1200 Block of 1st Street North (bar/night club).

-Harassment from the 1500 Block of Kent Dairy Road (residence/home).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen and recovered was merchandise valued at $57.91.

-Information only from the 100 Block of Crim Drive.

Oct. 9

-Information only from the 8600 Block of Highway 119 (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 600 Block of Colonial Promenade Parkway (parking lot/drop lot/garage). Stolen was clothes/furs, credit/debit cards and purses/handbags/wallets; Brighton bag valued at $390.

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Thompson Road and Ashford Lane (highway/road/alley/street/sidewalk).

Calera

Sept. 12

-Domestic incident from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Highway 304.

-Domestic incident from Calera.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Incident from the 2000 Block of Kerry Circle.

Sept. 13

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 233.

-MVC from the 5000 Block of Smokey Road.

-Harassment from Bonnieville Drive.

-Information only from the 900 Block of 10th Street.

Sept. 14

-Incident from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Theft of lost property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 1000 Block of County Road 128.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Robbery second degree from the 50 Block of County Road 87.

Sept. 15

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Limestone Parkway.

Sept. 16

-Incident from the 500 Block of Enclave Court.

-Domestic incident – DV incident from the 500 Block of The Heights Lane.

-MVC from the 4700 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8800 Block of Highway 31.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of King Richards Way.

-Domestic incident from Calera.

-Property damage and leaving the scene of an accident from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Assault third degree and criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 17

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 304.

-Animal complaint from the 100 Block of Rossburg Drive.

Sept. 18

-Domestic violence – third degree – harassing communications from the 600 Block of The Heights.

-Incident from Maryanna Road.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 306.

-Animal complaint from the 200 Block of Creek Run Way.

-MVC from the 800 Block of Highway 89.

Sept. 19

-Miscellaneous from the 9700 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8500 Block of Highway 31.

-Fraud – identity theft from the 100 Block of Stonebriar Drive.

-Domestic violence – third degree – criminal mischief from the 600 Block of The Heights Lane.

-Death investigation – miscellaneous from the 2100 Block of Village Lane.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

Sept. 20

-MVC from the 6000 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 304.

-Property damage from the 1800 Block of 17th Street.

-MVC from the 5500 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Harassment from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

Sept. 21

-MVC from the 400 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 300 Block of Weather Vane Road.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.

-MVC from the 5200 Block of Smokey Road.

-Welfare check from the 90 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Animal complaint from the 800 Block of Daventry Lane.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 22

-MVC from the 700 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 7100 Block of Highway 70.

-MVC from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-Private property wreck from the 100 Block of Highway 87.

-Domestic incident from the 1100 Block of Plateau Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) and burglary third degree.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Ashby Street.

Sept. 23

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Greenfern Lane.

-MVC from the 5100 Block of Highway 16.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 9700 Block of Highway 22.

-Theft of property 3rd from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage) and theft of property third degree from the 31000 Block of U.S. Highway 31.

Sept. 24

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 227.

-Found property – miscellaneous from the 4200 Block of Highway 31.

-Agency assist – miscellaneous from the 500 Block of County Road 402.

Sept. 25

-Assault third degree from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65.

-MVC from the 10500 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 1200 Block of 2nd Avenue.

-Animal bite – miscellaneous from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 26

-Property damage – private property wreck from the 2200 Block of Highway 84.

-Violation of a protection order and stalking – 2nd degree from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage from Highway 31 at 23rd Avenue.

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Highway 304.

Sept. 27

-MVC from the 100 Block of Aviators View Drive.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Highway 70.

-Incident from the 300 Block of Ivy Hills Circle.

-Harassment from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from the 4200 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 70 Block of Southern Hills Parkway.

Sept. 28

-Property damage – private property from the 100 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Information only – recovery of firearm from the 6100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from Calera.

Sept. 29

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Harassing communications from the 1200 Block of 5th Avenue.

-Harassing communications from Calera.

-Drug overdose from the 11900 Block of Highway 25.

Sept. 30

-MVC from the 5900 Block of Spring Creek Road.

-Incident – private property MVC from the 100 Block of Marketplace Circle.

-MVC from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 8300 Block of Highway 31.

-Robbery first degree and larceny/theft – debit card from the 100 Block of Renwick Lane.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Saratoga Lane.

-Incident from the 20 Block of Smores Trail.

-Domestic violence third degree from Calera.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 8000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Oct. 1

-Domestic violence – third degree harassment and interference with a domestic violence emergency call from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 5600 Block of Highway 31.

-Animal bite from the 400 Block of Highway 227.

-Information only – private property MVA from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, $1,500-$2,500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 2

-Domestic incident from the 500 Block of Castlebury Lane.

-MVC from the 5400 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 5000 Block of Highway 31.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 1400 Block of 19th Avenue.

-Incident from the 200 Block of Eagle Way.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 200 Block of Anglewood Lane.

-Missing person – adult from the 200 Block of Village Drive.

Oct. 3

-MVC from the 8000 Block of Highway 31.

-Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle and larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from Calera.

Oct. 4

-MVC from the 0 Block of Highway 87.

-MVC from the 60 Block of Highway 87.

-Harassment and criminal trespass first degree from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

-Theft of property 3rd and unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle from the 100 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

Oct. 5

-Property damage from the 100 Block of Eagle Way.

-Incident from the 1700 Block of 22nd Avenue.

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from the 100 Block of Highway 213.

-Robbery first degree and theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from Interstate 65 at mile marker 226.

-Harassment from the 100 Block of Dogwood Lane.

Oct. 6

-Domestic violence 3rd – harassing communications from the 300 Block of Sumner Drive.

-Property damage vehicle – deer from the 5500 Block of Highway 70.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 200 Block of Creek Runway.

-MVC from the 200 Block of Union Station Drive.

-Incident from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from the 11000 Block of Highway 25.

-Property damage – miscellaneous from the 100 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-MVC from the 8100 Block of Highway 31.

-Property damage from the 4300 Block of Highway 31.

-Harassing communications from the 10900 Block of Highway 25.

-MVC from the 0 Block of Anglewood Lane.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 232.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of Shiloh Creek Drive.

-Larceny/theft – theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 5100 Block of Highway 31.

Oct. 7

-Information only – miscellaneous from the 4400 Block of Highway 31.

-MVC from Interstate 65 at mile marker 231.

-MVC from the 6300 Block of Highway 31.

-Displaying pornography from Calera.

-MVC from the 10600 Block of Highway 25.

Oct. 8

-MVC from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-Property damage from the 200 Block of Camden Cove Parkway.

-MVC from the 1000 Block of Kerry Drive.

Oct. 9

-Recovery of stolen vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 228.

-Property damage – private property accident from the 700 Block of Supercenter Drive.

-Abandoned vehicle from Interstate 65 at mile marker 230.

Columbiana

Sept. 1

-Theft of property fourth from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-SI – school incident – inciting a disturbance from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – lost property from Highway 25 and Highway 49.

Sept. 2

-Info – information only from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-Failure to appear – no proof of insurance from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-SI – school incident – possession of pornographic material from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

-Theft of property first degree (greater than $2,500) from the 300 Block of West Sterrett Street.

-Leaving the scene of an accident from Old Highway 25 West at Water Works Street.

-Theft – from residence, $500 – less than $1,500 from Town Creek Apartments.

-Info – property damage from Alabama Highway 70 West of Shelby County Landfill.

-Info – information only – harassing communications from the 100 Block of Eagle Lane.

Sept. 5

-Methamphetamine – possess and PDP drug paraphernalia – 1st offense from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance – Methamphetamine – possess from the 300 Block of Columbiana Square.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana from Chelsea Road at Industrial Parkway.

Sept. 6

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 7

-Driving under the influence 1st from the 400 Block of Egg and Butter Road.

-Theft of property 4th from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Harassment and resisting arrest from the 100 Block of Joneboro Circle.

Sept. 8

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 9

-Domestic – simple assault – family from the 100 Block of Fulton Road.

-Info – information only from the 200 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 10

-DI – death investigation from the 100 Block of Looney Road.

-Unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

Sept. 11

-Info – information only – runaway juvenile from Highway 70 and Argo Road.

Sept. 13

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-Theft from a motor vehicle – 4th degree from the 700 Block of Eagle Lane.

Sept. 14

-Info – information only from the 700 Block of Highway 70.

-Info – information only – property damage from the 200 Block of East College Street.

-Public intoxication from the 200 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 15

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating paper from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Counterfeiting – passing or circulating paper from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Theft property 4th degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 16

-SI – school incident – threat from the 100 Block o Washington Street.

-Harassment and info – trespass warning from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Theft – bicycle, less than $500 from the 100 Block of Chelsea Road.

-FTA – speeding from the 100 Block of Mildred Street.

-SSA – safe streets act from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-Assault 3rd degree from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Assault third degree from the 400 Block of Jonesboro Circle.

-Damaged property from the 200 Block of County Road 49 at Alabama Highway 25.

-HC Harassing communications from Columbiana Public Library.

-Theft – vehicle parts, $500 – less than $1,500 from the 100 Block of Schultz Road.

Sept. 17

-Unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia from the 100 Block of East College Street.

-Info – info only – runaway juvenile from the 300 Block of West College Street.

-HC harassing communications via social media.

Sept. 19

-Info – information only – abandoned vehicle from the 400 Block of Alabama Highway 70.

Sept. 20

-Info – information only – overdose and driving while suspended, revoked or cancelled – FTA from the 70 Block of Horton Street.

Sept. 21

-Info – property damage from the 100 – 300 Blocks of North Main Street.

Sept. 22

-Methamphetamine – possess, PDP/UPDP drug paraphernalia – 2nd offense and manufacture, use, sale, etc. of synthetic urine or urine additive from Highway 70 at DHR building.

-Info – information only – civil dispute from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

-FTA – no drivers license from the 300 Block of McDow Road.

-Info – information only from the 800 Block of Ridgeway Avenue.

Sept. 23

-SI – school incident – possession of a vape/tobacco from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sep. 24

-Criminal trespass – information only from the 300 Block of Highway 47.

-Theft – pickpocket, less than $500 from the 21000 Block of Alabama Highway 25.

Sept. 25

-Theft of property 4th degree from the 300 Block of West College Street.

Sept. 26

-Aggravated assault family – strong arm from the 500 Block of Old Highway 25 West.

-SI – school incident – sexual misconduct-possible rape from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

Sept. 27

-FTA – theft of property 4th from the 30 Block of McDown Road.

Sept. 28

-SI – school incident from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

-SI – school incident – possession of vape pen from the 200 Block of Joinertown Road.

Sept. 29

-Info – school incident – fighting from the 100 Block of Washington Street.

-Info – information only – deceased individual from the 400 Block of North Main Street.

Helena

Oct. 2

-Criminal mischief third degree ($500 or less) from Old Cahaba Walking Trail.

-Death investigation from the 9400 Block of Brook Forest Circle.

-Property damage from Helena Road.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 261.

Oct. 3

-Probation violation from Highway 25 at Spring Drive.

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Harassment from Helena High School.

Oct. 4

-Failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) from the 2000 Block of Valleydale Road.

-Domestic incident from the 200 Block of West Trestle Way.

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

-Miscellaneous from Highway 58 at Independence Drive.

-Failing to appear (traffic) from Shelby County Jail.

-Domestic incident from the 100 Block of Frances Lane.

Oct. 5

-Failing to appear (traffic).

-Bail jumping second degree from the 800 Block of Highway 52 East.

-Miscellaneous from Rivercrest Drive South.

-Miscellaneous from Hillsboro Parkway.

Oct. 6

-Assault third degree from County Road 17.

-Minor in possession of tobacco from Helena High School.

-Burglary third degree from Plantation Place.

Oct. 7

-Harassment from Highway 17.

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Highway 261 and Limestone Drive.

Oct. 8

-Driving under the influence – alcohol from Helena Road.

-Failure to appear (unlawful possession of marijuana 2nd) from Big Oak Drive, Maylene.

-Dog bite from the 5500 Block of Roy Drive.

Oct. 9

-Possession of marijuana second degree from Highway 52 and Hillsboro Parkway.

Montevallo

Sept. 30

-Assault – harassment (harassment/intimidation) from Hicks Street (residence/home).

Oct. 1

-Burglary – residence – no force and larceny/theft – theft – firearms, more than $500 – less than $1,500 from Patriot Point Drive (residence/home). Damaged was a Bissel vacuum cleaner, Belkin WiFi charger, Mr. Coffee Maker, two brown leather couches and a 15 inch HP chrome laptop valued at $1,965. Stolen was a Sig Sauer valued at $500.

-Privacy – CT enters/remains in/on premises from Highway 25 (convenience store).

Oct. 2

-Domestic incident from Patriot Point Drive (other/unknown).

Oct. 3

-Information only from Main Street (restaurant).

Oct. 4

-Trespass warning from Alabama Highway 25 (convenience store).

-Property damage from Montevallo (highway/street). Damaged was drivers side mirror valued at $1,200.

Oct. 6

-Information only from Montevallo (other/unknown). Damaged was a front windshield valued at $500.

Pelham

Oct. 2

-Fraud from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (restaurant). Stolen, not recovered was cash valued at $595.

Oct. 3

-Theft from the 2200 Block of Pelham Parkway (department/discount store). Stolen, not recovered was hair valued at $89.99

Oct. 5

-Drugs-pros def from the 1300 Block of Highway 35 (residence/home). Confiscated/seized were drugs valued at $40.

-Fraud from the 200 Block of North Yeager Court (specialty store). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $6,000.

-Theft from the 5000 Block of Whiting Drive (parking lot/garage). Stolen, not recovered was miscellaneous from the $1,200. Destroyed/damaged was a vehicle valued at $1.

-Fraud from the 700 Block of Industrial Park Drive (commercial/office building). Counterfeited/forged was a check valued at $0. Stolen, not recovered was a mower valued at $9,612.84.