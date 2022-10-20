Sheriff’s reports for Sept. 23 through Sept. 30

The following are uniform incident and offense reports from the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office from Sept. 23-30:

Sept. 23

-Attempted theft of property from the 6900 block of Shelby County 71, Shelby.

Sept. 24

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Meadow View Road, Maylene.

-Theft of property from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. An LG UQ7 valued at $523.60 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 600 block of Horton Road, Wilsonville.

-Theft of property first degree from the 2600 block of Springfield Loop West, Birmingham. A 2022 Dodge Challenger was stolen.

-Violation of a domestic violence protection order from the 5000 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Burglary from the 31000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. Two doors and four windows were damaged; 200 feet of copper line, four 5-gallon buckets of paint valued at $600 and a gas heater valued at $800 were stolen.

-Domestic investigation from Alabama 119 at I-65, Pelham.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. General merchandise valued at $50.01 was stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. Two LEGO toy sets valued at $52.80 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from Mill Street and Old Highway 25, Columbiana. A plastic baggie containing suspected methamphetamine (approximately 3.5 grams) was confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea. A LEGO toy valued at $7.97, LEGO toy valued at $100, LEGO Star Wars merchandise valued at $40 and LEGO Star Wars merchandise valued at $24 for a total of $171.97 were stolen.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 200 block of Shelby County 332, Pelham.

Sept. 25

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3400 block of Shelby County 11, Pelham.

-DUI-alcohol from Shelby County 70 and Argo Road, Columbiana.

-DUI-.08 percent BAC from the 4000 block of Eagle Crest Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 60 block of Honeysuckle Run, Wilsonville.

-Attempting to elude or flee from law enforcement officer, traffic pursuit from U.S. 280 and Cahaba Park Circle, Birmingham.

-Death investigation from the 100 block of Breezeway Drive, Vincent. Hydrocodone pills (107 count) and Morphine (17 milliliters) were damaged or destroyed.

-Sexual abuse, domestic violence-assault from the 200 block of Wildwood Lane, Indian Springs Village.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Dunnavant Place, Birmingham.

-Unlawful possession of marijuana, drug paraphernalia from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby. A marijuana pipe device with residue and marijuana (4.3 grams) were confiscated.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 16000 block of U.S. 280, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-assault from the 10 block of Sam’s Place, Shelby.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1000 block of Landview Road, Montevallo.

Sept. 26

-Unlawful possession of a controlled substance, drug paraphernalia from the 6400 block of Alabama 119, Birmingham. A white crystal substance presumed to be meth (.26 gram) and a glass pipe with residue were confiscated.

-Unlawful breaking and entering vehicle from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes, Sterrett. A Canik TP9 9-millimeter firearm valued at $400 and a wallet were stolen.

-Identity theft, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Anglers Lane, Shelby. A Regions Bank account charge of $132.55 was reported as stolen funds.

-Burglary third degree, theft of property fourth degree from the 100 block of Shelby County 81, Vincent. A bag of dog food valued at $40, miscellaneous food items including corned beef hash, frozen chicken breast and pork chops valued at $20, laundry detergent and dryer sheets valued at $20 were stolen.

-Theft of property fourth degree from the 9900 block of North Main Street, Wilsonville at Hudd’s Food Center. Bologna valued at $4, coffee creamer valued at $5, Pilsbury biscuits valued at $3, shredded cheese valued at $5, jelly valued at $4 and a jar of pickles valued at $4 were stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence-harassing communications from the 100 block of White Circle, Wilsonville.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1600 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Civil dispute from the 5000 block of Parkview Circle, Birmingham.

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment from the 3000 block of Lullwater Road, Birmingham.

-DUI-alcohol from Overland Road and Scott Street, Montevallo.

-Drug paraphernalia from the 3300 block of Shelby County 30, Wilsonville. A meth pipe was confiscated.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Mini Storage). A padlock was damaged (multiple counts).

Sept. 27

-Harassment from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 3000 block of Riverwood Terrace, Birmingham.

-Theft of services fourth degree from the 1100 block of Shoal Run Trail, Birmingham.

-Agency assist from Lay Lake in the area of Spring Creek.

-Conspiracy to commit distribution of controlled substance from the 100 block of Stonebridge Lane, Sterrett. A white crystal substance that tested positive for meth (17 grams), glass pipe with burnt residue and a small glass Fireball Whiskey bottle with unknown red liquid were confiscated.

-Harassment, criminal mischief from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover. Prescription glasses were damaged.

-Harassment from the 60 block of AL-Youth Drive, Westover.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 9200 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Domestic investigation from the 5100 block of Willow Way, Birmingham.

-DUI-controlled substance, unlawful possession of marijuana from the 4700 block of U.S. 280, Harpersville. Marijuana (3.2 grams) and a glass pipe with burnt residue were confiscated.

-Property damage from the 30000 block of Alabama 25, Wilsonville. A 2003 Honda Shadow Ace DLX sustained $200 in damages.

-Harassing communications from the 400 block of Springs Crossings Drive, Columbiana.

-Miscellaneous information from the 3000 block of Highway 150, Hoover at Anthony’s Carwash.

Sept. 28

-Domestic violence third degree-harassment, theft of property third degree from the 1900 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham. Keys to house, two vehicles and business, 10 to 20 credit cards, a purse and wallet were stolen.

-Harassment from the 2000 block of Joinertown Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 3000 block of Inverness Landing, Birmingham.

-Criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea (Chelsea Mini Storage). A padlock was damaged (multiple counts).

-Attempted murder from the 80 block of Brandy Circle, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Miscellaneous information from the 48000 block of Alabama 25, Vandiver.

-Missing person-juvenile runaway from the 1000 block of Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 100 block of Merry Glen Lane, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 300 block of Chesser Loop Road, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 300 block of Dusty Hollow Road, Columbiana.

Sept. 29

-DUI from U.S. 280 and Alabama 119, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 6000 block of Chelsea Road, Chelsea.

-Burglary, criminal mischief from the 700 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea. A padlock on the main gate was damaged.

-Harassment from Cherokee Beach Campground, 2800 block of Shelby County 93, Helena.

-Suicide attempt from Hampton Place, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from an unknown location.

-Domestic investigation from the 300 block of Chelsea Crossroads, Chelsea.

-Harassment from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 200 block of Shelby County 77, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 19000 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5600 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 1700 block of Crenshaw Road, Columbiana.

-Domestic investigation from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Chelsea.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Reynolds Cemetery Road, Montevallo.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2000 block of Forest Lakes Lane, Sterrett.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5000 block of Cahaba Valley Road, Birmingham.

-Theft of property, fraudulent use of credit card from the 2600 block of Valleydale Road, Birmingham. A total of $350 was stolen from a Keesler Credit Union credit card.

Sept. 30

-DUI-alcohol, minor in possession of alcohol from the 8000 block of Alabama 155, Montevallo.

-Criminal mischief from the 2000 block of Highland Village Bend, Birmingham. A Bobcat T770 Skid Steer sustained $700 in damages.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 5400 block of Caldwell Mill Road, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2300 block of Shelby County 39, Chelsea at Chelsea Middle School.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 200 block of Vineyard Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous information from the 8000 block of Shelby County 51, Westover.

-Domestic violence-harassment from the 1800 block of Stone Brook Lane, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 2400 block of Osceola Drive, Birmingham.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 400 block of Stonecrest Drive, Birmingham.

-Harassing communications from the 5400 block of U.S. 280, Birmingham.

-Theft of property from the 7100 block of Shelby County 47, Shelby at Dollar General. An iPhone with case valued at $1,099 was stolen.

-Miscellaneous incident from the 4000 block of Forest Lakes Road, Chelsea.