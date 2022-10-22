Oak Mountain finishes season with rivalry win against Spain Park

By STEPHEN DAWKINS | Special to the Reporter

HOOVER – Oak Mountain concluded its season with a 9-3 win at Spain Park on Friday, Oct. 21.

Looking to snap a seven-game losing streak and end the season on a high note, the visiting Eagles (3-7) scored all of their points in the second quarter.

First, it was Will O’Dell passing to Sawyer Smith for a 5-yard touchdown pass with 8:25 on the clock in the second quarter.

The extra point was no good, but OMHS extended its lead to two scores on a 41-yard field goal by Garrett Murphy with 1:13 remaining in the second quarter that made it 9-0.

Spain Park (2-7) kicked a field goal of its own with 1:25 left in the third quarter, a 20-yarder off the foot of William Lloyd that made it 9-3.

But that was as close as the Jaguars could get, though they outgained their guests 235 yards to 198.

O’Dell completed six passes in 18 attempts for 51 yards. Jack Ronilo caught one pass for 33 yards, and Smith caught four passes for 22 yards. Trey Vassell led all rushers with 78 yards on 22 carries.

Spain Park’s Evan Smallwood was 8-for-17 passing for 84 yards, while Brock Bradley completed six passes in eight attempts for 77 yards. Jonathan Bibbs hauled in seven receptions for 101 yards. Dakarai Shanks rushed 11 times for 65 yards.

Murphy recorded 8.5 tackles, including two tackles for a loss, and one interception for OMHS. Emmanuel Waller added eight tackles.

The win concludes Oak Mountain’s season, while Spain Park visits Pelham on Oct. 27.